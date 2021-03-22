Global Wireless Power Transmission Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market is valued approximately at USD 4.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The wireless power transmission technology uses magnetic resonance, induction and capacitive coupling for transmitting power in near field, and microwave/RF and laser/infrared to transmit power in far-field range. This technology is gaining popularity due to the convenience offered to the users. This technology enables the user to get rid of a slew of wires required for powering different devices. The need of effective charging systems is driving the market. Adoption of wireless transmission technology in automotive and electric vehicle charging systems is expected for the further growth of the market. Moreover, robotics market and use of wireless power transmission technology in industrial applications are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, non-standardized and uncertified products lead to bad user experience that further acts as a barrier to the growth of industry. High cost of the devices based on wireless power transmission technology is also restraining the industry growth.

The regional analysis of global Wireless Power Transmission Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia- pacific region is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the manufacturing of consumer electronic products. India, Japan, India and South Korea has contributed to the huge market size.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Near-Field Technologies

Far-Field Technologies

By Implementation:

Aftermarket

Integrated

By Receiver Application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Other Consumer Electronics

Electrical Vehicle Charging

Industrial

By Transmitter Application:

Standalone Chargers

Automotive (In-Vehicle Charging System)

Electric Vehicle Charging

Furniture

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Wireless Power Transmission Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Implementation, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Receiver Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Transmitter Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Wireless Power Transmission Market, by Geography, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Dynamics

3.1. Wireless Power Transmission Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Sensor Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

