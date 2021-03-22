Pruritus Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Pruritus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s “Pruritus Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Pruritus, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pruritus market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Pruritus Facts:

A 2013 study by Shive et al. reported 77 million visits for itch in America over an 11-year period, with an average of 7 million visits per year, accounting for roughly 1 % of all physician visits.

According to the study published by Nicholas et al., the prevalence of pruritus in the general population varies from 8 to 38 % worldwide.

The study published by Laurent et al., suggested that in the database maintained by the Münster Competence Centre of Chronic Pruritus, 8% of cases of chronic itch could be associated with a neuropathic origin.

As per the study by Emilie et al., the prevalence of patients experiencing pruritus following a burn injury has been noted to be as high as 93%. 70–83% of patients continue to be affected by pruritus 1 year after their burn injury, and 67–73% are affected 2 years post-burn injury.

Scope of the Pruritus Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Pruritus, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Pruritus epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Pruritus are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Pruritus market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Pruritus market

Pruritus, or itching, although considered a benign symptom, is a frequent complaint heard by dermatologists and primary care physicians. It can have adverse effects on a patient’s wellbeing and can be incapacitating when severe.

The mechanisms of pruritus are not particularly well understood and are compounded by the subjective nature of the process itself. The condition occurs with a host of dermatological conditions, but can also be a marker of systemic disease.

Physiologically, itching is the conscious expression of cutaneous sensations that evoke the well-known scratch reflex. The purpose of this reflex is the removal of the noxious stimulus. Unfortunately, scratching can cause further damage to the skin and can perpetuate the problem. Severe pruritus can be relieved by self-trauma, essentially replacing itching with pain, but such action can result in chronic skin changes, such as lichenification, erythema, excoriation, and even lacerations.

Pruritus may be acute or chronic, localized or generalized. Chronic pruritus of unknown origin is defined as pruritus lasting six weeks or longer with no identified underlying cause. Chronic itch is defined as itch lasting more than 6 weeks and represents a veritable quagmire for clinicians, as it causes significant emotional distress in patients with negative effects on quality of life and sleep and is often difficult to treat.

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Pruritus Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Pruritus Pruritus: Market Overview at a Glance Pruritus: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Pruritus Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Pruritus Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Pruritus: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Pruritus KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers

