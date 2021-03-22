Global Convertible Roof System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Convertible roof system Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.12% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Convertible roof system market is on the surging trend on the global scenario. The Vehicle aligned with convertible roof system hold the ability of running with or without a roof in place. The techniques of retracing the roof vary from model to model. A convertible roof system precisely authorizes an open-air driving experience to the customer with the capability to provide a roof when required by the individual. In the present scenario, the consumers are preferring the classic & sporty look design of vehicles that drives the demand for the market. The convertible vehicles include innovative features such as head room, roof and door frames and are manufactured in both Hatchback, Sedan and SUVs, but majorly they come in the Sedan models. . The convertible roof system market is primarily driven owing to escalating production of vehicles, surging demand for premium segment vehicles to enhance the demand for convertible roof system and rising penetration of panoramic sunroof in convertible roof system in sports utility vehicle is the major restraint across the globe.

The regional analysis of global Convertible roof system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors

Major market player included in this report are:

Valmet Automotive

Aisin Seiki

Webasto

Magna International

Continental

Standex International

Hoerbiger

Haartz

Gahh Automotive

Pininfarina

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Class Type:

Semi-Luxury Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

By Electric Vehicle Type:

BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle)

FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle)

HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle)

By Body Style Type:

Sedan/Hatchback

Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

Others

By Material Type:

PVC

Carbon Fibre

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Convertible roof system Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

