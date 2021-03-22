Global Network Analytics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Network Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Network analytics provides facility of advanced traffic forecasting which includes data load forecasting, device performance and application performance and user behavior. This helps in retaining customers. The constant increase in the data volume, changes in traffic pattern and rise in SDN integration in existing network infrastructures has led the adoption of Network Analytics across the forecast period. Also, the addressing of network complexity arising due to advent of technologies like 5G, IoT and cloud are expected to fuel the demand for Network Analytics.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4845844-global-network-analytics-market-size-study-by-component

The regional analysis of global Network Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large-scale implementation of network analytics tools by organizations and enterprises in the region. The high pace of development of infrastructure in the US, along with the high growth of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and cloud computing, are attributed to the fast growth of the network analytics market in the US. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing economic growth with growing population and increased smartphone adoption would create lucrative growth prospects for the Network Analytics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco (US)

Broadcom (US)

IBM (US)

HPE (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei (China)

SAS Institute (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Netscout (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Sandvine (Canada)

Ciena (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://wordpress.com/post/marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/8888

By Component:

Network Intelligence Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application:

Customer Analysis

Risk Management and Fault Detection

Network Performance Management

Compliance Management

Quality Management

Others (Network Control And Optimization, Network Design And Capacity Planning, and Threat Management)

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-User:

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Others (Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Satellite Communication Providers and Cable Network Providers)

ALSO READ : https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2020/02/20/industrial-gearbox-market-by-business-strategy-and-industry-segments-poised-for-strong-growth-in-future-2023/

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Network Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/handheld-surgical-devices-market-growth-2020-covid-19-impact-analysis-size-estimation-industry-share-top-company-analysis-regional-revenue-cagr-value.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Network Analytics Market, by Component, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Network Analytics Market, by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Network Analytics Market, by Deployment Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Network Analytics Market, by Organization Size, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. Network Analytics Market, by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.6. Network Analytics Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Network Analytics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Network Analytics Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Network Analytics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)

4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/