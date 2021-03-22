Global Pest Control Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Pest Control Market is valued approximately USD 19.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.04% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pest control helps in killing or repelling attacks from insects, rodents and bed bugs. These pests if not prevented damage the crops and also disturb human life by inducing various diseases. The increasing scope of urbanization in developing markets and the development of megacities which host over 15-20 million citizens which increases the need for protection against pests. Further, increase in the instances of disease outbreaks due to insects like Zika virus outbreak in 2017 has led the adoption of Pest Control across the forecast period. Also, Government schemes, through public health campaigns and legislation, are performing an integral part in the management of pests and other insects. These initiatives involve the development of plans that aim to improve the efficacy, cost-effectiveness, environmental impact, and sustainability of pesticides which further drives the Pest control market to its peak.

The regional analysis of global Pest Control market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of over 200 thousand pest control companies in the region and the property and life damage caused by these pests made the region largest consumer of pest control in 2018.Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing urbanization and development in the region have created a lucrative market pest management which has trigged companies for joint ventures to expand their services in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Terminix (US)

Ecolab (US)

Atalian Servest (France)

Truly Nolen (US)

Bayer CropScience (Germany)

BASF (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Adama (Israel)

FMC Corporation (US)

DowDuPont (US)

PelGar International (UK)

Bell Laboratories (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pest Type:

Insects

Cockroaches

Bedbugs

Mosquitoes

Flies

Ants

Others (bees and wasps)

Termites

Rodents

Wildlife (raccoons, squirrels, opossums, bats, chipmunks, and moles)

Others (birds, reptiles, and mollusks)

By Control Method:

Chemical

Insecticides

Rodenticides

Others (pheromones and repellents)

Biological

Microbial

Plant-extracts

Predatory insects

Mechanical

Trapping

Light traps

Adhesive traps

Malaise traps

UV radiation devices

Mesh screens

Ultrasonic vibrations

By Mode of Application:

Powder

Sprays

Pellets

Traps

Baits

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Livestock

Industrial

Others (non-commercial institutions, storage & transport facilities, and public landscapes)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pest Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

