Information and Communications in Canada Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Information and communications (ICT) industry in Canada experienced a shock in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic introduced strong demand-side pressures in most categories, driving down revenues and cutting profitability. The largest hit was taken by the telecommunications category, which suffered from sluggish business activity and businesses’ downtime. Although the pandemic was driving up digital communication channels, free online services dominated causing further stress on traditional solutions p…
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Information and Communications market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797616-information-and-communications-in-canada
Product coverage: Computer and Related Services, Filmaking, Radio and TV, Publishing and Printing, Telecommunications.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Information and Communications market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-compression-wear-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-10
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fundus-cameras-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-05
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Canada’s ICT sector to rebound rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic spurs digital platform usage
Traditional telecommunications services to face increasing competition from IT solutions
Competitive Landscape
Telecoms seek stronger diversification
Despite the pandemic’s negative influence, capital investments set to remain high
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Computer And Related Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Telecommunications Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Printing Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Filmmaking Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Radio And Tv Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million
Trade
CHART 12 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 13 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 14 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports
CHART 15 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 16 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105