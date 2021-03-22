Global Automatic Labelling Machine Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Automatic Labelling Machine Tube Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Automatic Labelling Machine market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Automatic Labelling Machine is a machine which is used in the packaging operations of the goods and products manufactured by both the small scale and large-scale organizations. The Automatic Labelling Machine market is primarily driven owing to surging demand for automation in the food & beverage sector, surging manufacturing sector in the Asian countries such as China and Japan along with rising adoption by automatic labelers owing to properties such as low cost and time efficient. For Instance: The escalating food processing sector calls for the demand and adoption of automatic labelling as they hold their utility in the processes such as packaging and labelling. In Japan, According to Global Agricultural Information Network, The Japanese food
processing sector has been on the constant rise. The Japan food processing sector accounted for a value of around $216.1 billion consisting of both the food & beverages products in the year 2016 which is estimated to enhance to $218 billion in the year 2017. Moreover, on a sector-by-sector basis, the sales of health foods saw a rise of around 5% that continued through the year 2017. Moreover, the escalating demand and adoption of shrink-sleeve labels is considered as one of the leading opportunities for the automatic labelling market. However, High price of automatic labelling machines and consumables is acting as a key restraining factor considering the automatic labelling market.
The regional analysis of global Automatic Labelling Machine Tube market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to surging demand for automation in the manufacturing sector. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors escalating food & beverage sector is acting as a driving factor in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Krones
Sacmi
Sidel
KHS
Herma
Promach
Marchesini Group
Etiquette
Pack Leader
Novexx Solutions
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labellers
Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labellers
Glue-Based Labellers
By Industry:
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Consumer Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Automatic Labelling Machine Tube Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
