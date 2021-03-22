Hotels and Restaurants in Canada Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hospitality companies in Canada saw their revenues contracting in 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures and plummeting foreign tourist spend domestically and around the world. Cancellation of major events and conferences as well as implementation of social distancing resulted in, according to Hotel Association of Canada, 60% of hotels claiming to experience financial difficulties and planning to either cease business or at least lay off a significant part of their staff.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797617-hotels-and-restaurants-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Hotels and Restaurants market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Hotels and Camping Sites, Restaurants and Bars.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/acid-based-bio-stimulants-industry-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-outbreak-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hotels and Restaurants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-area-rugs-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Restaurants And Bars Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Hotels And Camping Sites Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 8 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 9 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 10 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 11 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 12 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 13 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 14 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 15 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 16 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 17 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

CHART 18 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2014-2019

CHART 19 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2014-2019

CHART 20 Firmographics Distribution by Company Size 2014-2019, % of Total Companies

CHART 21 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover 2014-2019, % of total Turnover

CHART 22 Industry Concentration 2014-2019, % Share of Turnover

CHART 23 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

CHART 24 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2014-2019, % of Turnover

CHART 25 Turnover Performance by Company 2014-2019

Digital Business

CHART 26 Share of E-Commerce Activities 2019-2024, %

CHART 27 Number of Companies Receiving Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 28 Number of Companies Placing Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 29 Revenue from E-Commerce, 2014-2019, LCU million

Industry Context

CHART 30 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

CHART 31 Industry vs GDP Performance 2004-2024, % y-o-y Growth

CHART 32 Hotels and restaurants vs Other Industries 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 33 Industry Turnover by Region 2019, USD million

CHART 34 Hotels and Restaurants in North America 2004-2024, USD million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/