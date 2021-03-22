Global Structural Foam Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Structural Foam market is valued approximately USD 29.59 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Structural Foam are said as thermoplastic product that have a cellular foamed core with a solid skin surrounding its core. The structural foam is produced through a form of injection molding process using inert gas or chemical blowing agent such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen. It is a low-pressure process with injection pressure that generally ranges from 3000 to 6000 PSI and use high pressure injection for molding structural foams. The versatile and unique properties of structural foam, rising demand from end-use industries, favorable government initiative and growing focus toward development of the wind energy sector are the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. The structural foam is an innovative building and construction material that helps in reducing building’s energy and controls building temperature. As the gaps, holes and air leaks leads to the excessive rise of energy bill and let valuable resources go to waste therefore structural foam are used in building and construction process to seal gaps, maintain temperature and reduce building energy use. The rising construction and building sectors across the globe and implementation of structural foam due to its efficient properties accelerate the growth of market. For instance: As per Statista, construction industry spending worldwide stands for USD 11.4 trillion in 2018 and expected to grow to USD 14 trillion till 2025. Whereas, rising scope for global business expansion is the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market. However, high equipment cost and fluctuation in raw material price are the factors hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Structural Foam market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global structural foam market due to the expanding building and construction sector along with growing automotive market in the region. Also, North America is the fastest growing region in the global structural foam market due to the presence of favorable and supportive government initiative in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Evonik Industries

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABCI)

GI Plastek

Oneplastics Group

Armacell International S.A.

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Bayer Material Science

Diab Group

Gurit Holding AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Other Materials

By Industry:

Material Handling

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Structural Foam Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Structural Foam Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Structural Foam Market, by Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Structural Foam Market, by Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Structural Foam Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Structural Foam Market Dynamics

3.1. Structural Foam Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Structural Foam Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

