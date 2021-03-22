Utilities and Recycling in Canada Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The electricity production and distribution industry’s turnover recorded significant declines in 2020 as a result of contracting demand in the commercial and industrial sectors. According to Canada’s Energy Regulator, electricity demand fell by 5% in 2020 compared to the year before, induced by social distancing measures such as mandates to close or curtail operations for non-essential goods and services establishments. The dramatic reductions in commercial and industrial electricity use were on…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Utilities and Recycling market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797631-utilities-and-recycling-in-canada

Product coverage: Collection and Distribution of Water, Electricity, Manufacture and Distribution of Gas, Recycling, Sewage and Sanitation, Steam and Hot Water Supply.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Utilities and Recycling market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sleep-apnea-devices-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-phone-charger-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Electricity demand to recover after declines in 2020

Increasing investment in low-carbon electricity capacity

Governmental effort to reduce plastic waste to increase investment in recycling

Competitive Landscape

Switch from coal to natural gas continues in 2020

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Electricity Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Sewage And Sanitation Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Manufacture And Distribution Of Gas Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Recycling Of Metal Waste And Scrap Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Recycling Of Non-Metal Waste And Scrap Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 12 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 13 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 14 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 15 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 16 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 17 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 18 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 19 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 20 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/