Global Plasticizers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Plasticizers market is valued approximately at USD 12.99 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Plasticizers are also called as dispersants. They have advent property of decreasing the plasticity or decrease the viscosity of material. The plasticizers are the substances that are added in order to alter their physical properties. Also, plasticizers are found in either liquids with low volatility or solid. Plasticizers are most widely used additives in the plastic industry as it is cheaper than other additives used in polymer processing. Whereas, immense application of plasticizers helps in making product softer, flexible, enables processing easier and do not break easily in cold temperature, therefore it has prominent growth in end-use industries. The increase in demand for flexible PVC and rising demand from construction industry is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. The efficient application of plasticizers in construction industry and rising growth in construction industry fuels the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per Statista, the global

construction industry spending in 2018 accounts for USD 11.40 trillion and projected to grow USD 14 trillion up to 2025. Whereas, Stringent regulations on the use of phthalates plasticizers and migration effect of plasticizers on non-PVC components is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, emerging demand for Eco-friendly plasticizers is an opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Plasticizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global Plasticizers market owing to the rising construction sector in the emerging economies. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global plasticizers market due to the rising demand for flexible PVC.

Market player included in this report are:

UPC Technology

ExxonMobil

Aekyung Petrochemical

BASF

NAN YA Plastics

Eastman

Evonik Industries

LG Chem

Shandong Hongxin Chemicals

DIC Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Phthalates plasticizers

Non- Phthalates Plasticizers

By Application:

Flooring & Wall Covering

Wire & Cable

Coated Fabric

Consumer goods

Films & Sheet

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Plasticizers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Plasticizers Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Plasticizers Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Plasticizers Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Plasticizers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Plasticizers Market Dynamics

3.1. Plasticizers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Plasticizers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

