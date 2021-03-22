Global Plasticizers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Plasticizers market is valued approximately at USD 12.99 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Plasticizers are also called as dispersants. They have advent property of decreasing the plasticity or decrease the viscosity of material. The plasticizers are the substances that are added in order to alter their physical properties. Also, plasticizers are found in either liquids with low volatility or solid. Plasticizers are most widely used additives in the plastic industry as it is cheaper than other additives used in polymer processing. Whereas, immense application of plasticizers helps in making product softer, flexible, enables processing easier and do not break easily in cold temperature, therefore it has prominent growth in end-use industries. The increase in demand for flexible PVC and rising demand from construction industry is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. The efficient application of plasticizers in construction industry and rising growth in construction industry fuels the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per Statista, the global
construction industry spending in 2018 accounts for USD 11.40 trillion and projected to grow USD 14 trillion up to 2025. Whereas, Stringent regulations on the use of phthalates plasticizers and migration effect of plasticizers on non-PVC components is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, emerging demand for Eco-friendly plasticizers is an opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years.
The regional analysis of global Plasticizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global Plasticizers market owing to the rising construction sector in the emerging economies. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global plasticizers market due to the rising demand for flexible PVC.
Market player included in this report are:
UPC Technology
ExxonMobil
Aekyung Petrochemical
BASF
NAN YA Plastics
Eastman
Evonik Industries
LG Chem
Shandong Hongxin Chemicals
DIC Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Phthalates plasticizers
Non- Phthalates Plasticizers
By Application:
Flooring & Wall Covering
Wire & Cable
Coated Fabric
Consumer goods
Films & Sheet
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Plasticizers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
