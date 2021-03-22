Global Advanced Functional Material Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Advanced Functional Material market is valued approximately at USD 26.12 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.98% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Advanced Functional material (AFM) reduce the carbon footprint of the components and consume less energy during the manufacturing process and smaller carbon footprint during its use or when recycled. This material is in demand in industries such as electrics & electronics, automotive, aerospace and pharmaceuticals. The advanced functional material substitutes conventional materials in transport industry and rise in demand in healthcare industry are the factors accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the IQVIA institute, the global market of pharmaceutical reached to USD 1.2 trillion in 2018 that is increase of over USD 100 billion from 2017. Thus, increase in growth of pharmaceutical industry due to advent of technological advancement and important role of advanced functional material in pharmaceutical industry accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, an emerging trend of conductive polymers and Eco-building of the future using advanced functional material is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the upcoming years. However, higher cost and complexity in availability of raw material is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Advanced Functional Material market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Advanced Functional material due to the increasing demand for automotive production and presence of large number of consumer electronics device manufacturers. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Advance Functional material market owing to the emerging market of automotive industry in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

Applied Nanotech Holdings, Inc.

Bayer AG

Cambridge Display Technology Ltd

CNANO Technology Ltd

Ceradyne Inc.

CPS Technologies Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Composites

Ceramics

Energy material

Nanomaterial

Conductive polymers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Functional Material Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

