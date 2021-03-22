Global Ethoxylates Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Ethoxylates market is valued approximately at USD 11.21 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.33% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Ethoxylates are referred as Chemical reaction in which ethylene oxide that is added to a substrate. The Ethoxylates is mostly practiced in alkoxylation that involves an addition of epoxides to substrates. The rise in demand of ethoxylates in the end-use industries, increase in demand of low- rinse detergents and shift in consumer lifestyle are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Moreover, alcohol Ethoxylates are have massive application in industrial and commercial sector, as they are surfactants and used in oily substances comes into contact with water. It can be use as detergents, wetting agents, degreasers and emollients in various commercial and industrial sector. Hence, the growth in commercial and industrial sector in emerging economies across the globe fuels the growth of market over the

forecast years. For Instance: As per Indian Brand Equity Foundation, In India, the growth of manufacturing sectors is grown with 4.34% from 2018-2018. Whereas, development of eco-friendly products is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, low potential of ethoxylates in developed countries and environmental concerns regarding toxicity issues are the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Ethoxylates market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global Ethoxylates market owing to the growth in household & personal care and pharmaceuticals industry in the region. Similarly, Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Ethoxylates market due to the fastest increasing oilfield industry in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF S.E.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Huntsman International LLC

Stepan Company

Clariant Ag

Sasol Limited

India Glycols Limited (Igl)

INEOS Group Limited

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Alcohol Ethoxylates (Ae)

Fatty Amine Ethoxylates

Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

Methyl Ester Ethoxylates

Glyceride Ethoxylates

By End-use industry:

Household & Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ethoxylates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

