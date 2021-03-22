Personal Services in Canada Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, the personal services industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, imposed lockdown measures and weak private consumption. Canada’s consumer confidence deteriorated in the first half of 2020 due to heightened uncertainty about economic prospects. The unemployment rate more than doubled over February-April 2020, as millions of Canadians witnessed job and income losses amid large-scale business closures. For these reasons, Canadian households reduced their spending on discretionary items…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797640-personal-services-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Funeral and Related Services, Hairdressing and Beauty Treatment, Solariums, Spas and Similar Services, Washing and Cleaning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pocket-lighters-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Services market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-generator-in-data-center-professional-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Sluggish private consumption to hamper industry growth over medium term

Prices for personal services likely to increase in upcoming years

Providers of wellness services to witness prolonged recovery

Competitive Landscape

COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digital transformation in the industry

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Hairdressing And Beauty Treatment Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Solariums, Spas And Similar Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Washing And Cleaning Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Funeral And Related Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 10 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 12 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 13 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 14 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 15 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 16 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 17 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 18 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 19 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

CHART 20 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2014-2019

CHART 21 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2014-2019

CHART 22 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover 2014-2019, % of total Turnover

CHART 23 Industry Concentration 2014-2019, % Share of Turnover

CHART 24 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

CHART 25 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2014-2019, % of Turnover

CHART 26 Turnover Performance by Company 2014-2019

Digital Business

CHART 27 Share of E-Commerce Activities 2019-2024, %

CHART 28 Number of Companies Receiving Orders Online 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/