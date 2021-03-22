Global Polypropylene Foams Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Polypropylene Foams market is valued approximately at USD 1.07 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.72% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Polypropylene Foams are also known as polypropene that is an engineering plastic material containing advanced chemical and physical properties such as structure strength, energy absorption, thermal insulation and acoustical properties. Polypropylene Foams have wide range of application in textiles, laboratory equipment and automotive components. The growing concern towards environmental sustainability and cost benefits associated with recycling properties of polypropylene is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, enhanced physical property such as quality, lightweight nature and excellent energy absorption property is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of polypropylene in the end-use industries such as automobile and food & beverages. The polypropylene foams have good low temperature impact, low density, good thermal insulation and efficient heat resistance that made it impressively usable for the food and beverage and packaging industries. Hence, rising growth in food and beverage industries accelerate the growth of market. For instance: As per Inhouse research, the revenue in global food and beverage industry is expected to grow up to USD 76,082 million till 2020 and projected to grow with annual growth rate of 8.4% from 2020-2024. However, strict government regulations and rising environmental concerns related to polypropylene hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Polypropylene Foams market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global polypropylene foam owing to the rising demand from automotive and packing industry coupled with increased population and rising disposable income. Similarly, outstanding mechanical properties of polypropylene foams and increase in production of automobiles are the factors responsible for fastest growing of Asia Pacific region in between 2018-2026.

Market player included in this report are:

JSP.

BASF S.E.

Kaneka Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Borealis AG

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

DS Smith PLC.

K. K. NAG Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foams

Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foams

By End-use industries:

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer products

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Polypropylene Foams Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Polypropylene Foams Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Polypropylene Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Polypropylene Foams Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Polypropylene Foams Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Polypropylene Foams Market Dynamics

3.1. Polypropylene Foams Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Polypropylene Foams Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

