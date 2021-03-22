Convenience Stores in Greece Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After a couple of years of fairly static value sales, convenience stores saw strong current value growth in 2020. During the COVID-19 lockdown, grocery retailers were allowed to remain open as they sell essentials. In addition, with consumers wanting to avoid travelling too far to minimise the amount of time spent outside of the home due to COVID-19, some felt it was better to pop into a local convenience store for quick purchases of necessities than make a longer trip to a bigger grocery retail…

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Greece report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

As consumers shop local, sales in convenience stores rise

The arrival of bigger players lowers prices and therefore attracts consumers

Outlet openings and closures lead to minor changes in the competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Normalisation of purchasing patterns will lead to decline in 2021

Chained outlet expansion will contribute to growth

Reduction in selling space per outlet to appeal to consumers and reduce costs

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Convenience Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Convenience Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

The athleisure trend accelerates

Players adjust to attract the more health-conscious consumer base

What next for retailing?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Table 9 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2015-2020

Seasonality

Christmas and New Year’s Day

Easter

Back to School

Payments and delivery

…continued

