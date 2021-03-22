Global Anatomic Pathology Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Anatomic Pathology Market is valued approximately at USD 31.13 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Anatomic pathology is a branch of medical specialty which is concerned with the diagnosis of disease based on macroscopic, microscopic, biochemical, immunologic and molecular examination of organs and tissues. The main role of anatomic pathology is to ascertain abnormalities which can help to diagnose disease and manage medication. Although one of the common uses of anatomic pathology is to help in identification and manage various types of cancers or tumors, it is also important in assessing other conditions, including infections, kidney and liver diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Further, anatomic pathologists are also involved in performing post-mortem examinations (autopsies). High prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, implementation of biomarker-based disease assessments and substantial number of supporting programs and training modules by government are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow up to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Moreover, increased medical tourism along with rising demand from emerging economies are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, lack of skilled professionals, lack of financial support from healthcare insurance provider along with inability of underdeveloped countries to adopt digital anatomic pathology are the few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Anatomic Pathology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the easy accessibility to advanced technologies, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, government initiatives for screening cancer patients and increasing healthcare expenditures across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging demand for advanced imaging modalities, increase in better patient care facilities and presence of public agencies such as Pathology Branch of the Chinese Medical Association in China, would fuel-up the demand for anatomic pathology across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam PLC.

Hologic, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Sakura Finetek USA Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services:

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Application:

Diseases Diagnosis

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Pathology Labs

Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Anatomic Pathology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Product & Services, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Anatomic Pathology Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Dynamics

3.1. Anatomic Pathology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Anatomic Pathology Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

