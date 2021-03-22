Global Anatomic Pathology Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Anatomic Pathology Market is valued approximately at USD 31.13 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Anatomic pathology is a branch of medical specialty which is concerned with the diagnosis of disease based on macroscopic, microscopic, biochemical, immunologic and molecular examination of organs and tissues. The main role of anatomic pathology is to ascertain abnormalities which can help to diagnose disease and manage medication. Although one of the common uses of anatomic pathology is to help in identification and manage various types of cancers or tumors, it is also important in assessing other conditions, including infections, kidney and liver diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Further, anatomic pathologists are also involved in performing post-mortem examinations (autopsies). High prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, increasing emphasis on personalized medicine, implementation of biomarker-based disease assessments and substantial number of supporting programs and training modules by government are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, In 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow up to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Moreover, increased medical tourism along with rising demand from emerging economies are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, lack of skilled professionals, lack of financial support from healthcare insurance provider along with inability of underdeveloped countries to adopt digital anatomic pathology are the few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4871067-global-anatomic-pathology-market-size-study-by-product
The regional analysis of global Anatomic Pathology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the easy accessibility to advanced technologies, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, government initiatives for screening cancer patients and increasing healthcare expenditures across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging demand for advanced imaging modalities, increase in better patient care facilities and presence of public agencies such as Pathology Branch of the Chinese Medical Association in China, would fuel-up the demand for anatomic pathology across the Asia-Pacific region.
ALSO READ : https://articlescad.com/article/show/170665
Major market player included in this report are:
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
Danaher
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Abcam PLC.
Hologic, Inc.
Agilent Technologies
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Merck KGaA
Sakura Finetek USA Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
ALSO READ : https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2020/02/21/smart-solar-market-size-trends-growth-analysis-share-overview-and-demand-by-forecast-to-2023/
By Product & Services:
Instruments
Consumables
Services
By Application:
Diseases Diagnosis
Drug Discovery & Development
Others
By End-User:
Hospitals
Pathology Labs
Research Institutes
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Anatomic Pathology Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/breast-implants-market-forecast-from-2020-2023-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-outlook-technology-trends-application-and-demand.html
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Product & Services, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Anatomic Pathology Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Anatomic Pathology Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Anatomic Pathology Market Dynamics
3.1. Anatomic Pathology Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Anatomic Pathology Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
…..Continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105