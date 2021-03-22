Global Badge Printer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Badge printer produces plastic cards used for a variety of applications including photo IDs, membership/loyalty cards, financial cards, badges and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Badge Printer in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Badge Printer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Badge Printer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Badge Printer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Badge Printer Market 2019 (%)

The global Badge Printer market was valued at 568.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 624.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. While the Badge Printer market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Badge Printer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Badge Printer production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Badge Printer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Badge Printer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Dye Sub Printers

Retransfer Printers

Inkjet Printers

Dye sub printers held the largest revenue market share with 57.31% in 2019.

Brazil Badge Printer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Badge Printer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Enterprise

School

Government

Commercial

The badge printer are mainly used by enterprise, school, government and commercial. Government held comparatively larger market share of 33.41% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Badge Printer Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Badge Printer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Badge Printer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Badge Printer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Zebra

Entrust Datacard

HID Global

Evolis

Nisca

NBS Technologies

Magicard

Swiftcolor

Valid USA

Matica Technologies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Badge Printer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Badge Printer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Badge Printer Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Badge Printer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Badge Printer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Badge Printer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Badge Printer Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Badge Printer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Badge Printer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Badge Printer Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Badge Printer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Badge Printer Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Badge Printer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Badge Printer Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Badge Printer Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Badge Printer Companies

…..Continued.

