Discounters in Greece Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Discounters continued to see current value growth in 2020, with stockpiling due to the COVID-19 lockdown being one factor contributing to growth, in addition to more consumption at home due to the temporary closure of foodservice outlets. Price was a definitive factor in the purchasing decision for Greeks after the 2010 recession, and this was even more the case in 2020 due to the economic impact of the pandemic. With pressure on disposable incomes increasing, this economy channel managed to att…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797646-discounters-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Discounters in Greece report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-scoop-stretcher-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Discounters market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wheelchair-medical-equipment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Low prices maintain growth, but many consumers shop local due to COVID-19

New outlets due to projects already in the pipeline pre-COVID-19

Lidl Hellas remains the dominant player in discounters

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Reversal of growth expected in 2021 as purchasing patterns normalise

Price-consciousness will maintain demand for discounters

Increases in outlet numbers and selling space will drive growth

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

The athleisure trend accelerates

Players adjust to attract the more health-conscious consumer base

What next for retailing?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Table 9 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2015-2020

Seasonality

Christmas and New Year’s Day

Easter

Back to School

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 15 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/