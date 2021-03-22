Traditional Grocery Retailers in Greece Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, traditional grocery retailers saw little impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. After seeing current value declines throughout the review period, this continued in 2020, although at a marginally slower pace. Traditional grocery retailers are mostly specialists in specific products, and due to COVID-19 consumers preferred to purchase all the groceries they needed from one location on one visit, aiming to limit the time spent outside the home and avoid visiting multiple shops to minimise thei…
Euromonitor International’s Traditional Grocery Retailers in Greece report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Continued decline as most traditional grocery retailers are specialists
Prices and packaging are factors hampering growth in 2020
Bakery player Venetis AVEET continues to lead traditional grocery retailers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Decline in the early forecast period as consumers remain cautious
Health trend and recovering incomes set to prompt growth later in the forecast period
Return to premiumisation in food and drink specialists in the longer-term
CHANNEL DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on retailing
COVID-19 country impact
The athleisure trend accelerates
Players adjust to attract the more health-conscious consumer base
What next for retailing?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Informal retailing
Opening hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019
Physical retail landscape
Cash and carry
Seasonality
Christmas and New Year’s Day
Easter
Back to School
Payments and delivery
Emerging business models
MARKET DATA
