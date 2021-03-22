Energy in Canada Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Crashing global crude oil prices had provided the key dragging force for the Canadian energy industry’s turnover decline in 2020. Initially, the price crash had been caused by price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russia after the suspension of the OPEC+ production limitation agreement in March 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic further paralysing the consumption of crude oil and refined petroleum products over the first half of the year. Crude oil prices reached historic lows in April, somewhat rec…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797657-energy-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Energy market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Coke Oven Products, Extraction of Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mining of Coal and Lignite, Mining of Uranium and Thorium Ores, Processing of Nuclear Fuel, Refined Petroleum Products.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-resistant-pseudomonas-aeruginosa-infections-drugs-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-10

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Energy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intrathecal-pumps-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Global crude oil price development to alleviate industry’s turnover recovery in 2021

Domestic demand for fossil fuel energy to remain subdued over the outlook

Exports to remain key driver to expand production of Canadian fossil fuels

Competitive Landscape

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Extraction Of Crude Petroleum And Natural Gas Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Refined Petroleum Products Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Mining Of Coal And Lignite Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Processing Of Nuclear Fuel Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Mining Of Uranium And Thorium Ores Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 12 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 13 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 14 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 15 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 16 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 17 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 18 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

CHART 19 Imports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 20 Imports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 21 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 22 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 23 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 24 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/