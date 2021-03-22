Chemical Products in Canada Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Chemical production prices played a major role in the industry’s production value increase, due to growing feedstock prices in 2017. According to national statistics, Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude oil price jumped by 30% compared to the previous year, provoking pricing growth in chemical production as well. The price of organic chemicals, synthetic resins and rubbers recorded an upward trend, while average prices of inorganic chemicals remained rather steady in 2017. Overall the price incr…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797660-chemical-products-in-canada
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Chemical Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-palletizer-and-depalletizer-industry-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-outbreak-2021-03-10
Product coverage: Basic Chemicals, Fertilisers and Nitrogen Compounds, Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products, Man-made Fibres, Paints and Varnishes, Pesticides and Other Agro-chemical Products, Photochemicals, Explosives and Other Chemicals, Plastic in Primary Forms and Synthetic Rubber.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chemical Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydro-energy-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-05
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Price Decline Set To Dampen Value Growth Prospects
New Trade Agreement With EU To Compensate for Slowing Exports To US
Growing Pollution Concerns To Slow Demand for Plastic Resin
Competitive Landscape
Canadian Fiscal Incentives Continue Attracting Investments
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover
Chart 2 Value Added , LCU million
Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin
Chart 4 Turnover by Category , LCU million
Chart 5 Fertilisers and Nitrogen Compounds Turnover
Chart 6 Basic Chemicals Turnover
Chart 7 Plastic in Primary Forms and Synthetic Rubber Turnover
Chart 8 Photochemicals, Explosives and Other Chemicals Turnover
Chart 9 Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products Turnover
Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 11 Cost Structure , LCU million
Chart 12 Costs’ Structure
Trade
Chart 13 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance , LCU million
Chart 14 Exports by Category
Chart 15 Exports by Country , LCU million
Chart 16 Imports by Category
Chart 17 Imports by Country , LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 18 Market Structure , LCU million
Chart 19 Market Structure by Category , LCU million
Buyers
Chart 20 Market Structure by Buyer
Chart 21 Demand Structure
Firmographics
Chart 22 Employment Statistics and Productivity
Chart 23 Number of Companies by Company’s Size
Chart 24 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover , % of total Turnover
Chart 25 Industry Concentration , % share of Turnover
Chart 26 Top Companies’ Shares , % of Turnover
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105