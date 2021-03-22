Sales of deodorant sprays continued to decline in 2018 as a growing number of Danish consumers view these products as harmful to the environment and therefore prefer to use other deodorant formats such as roll-ons or sticks, which both witnessed retail value growth in 2018. While deodorant sprays still accounts for a sizeable share of overall deodorants, this is declining as consumers move to alternative products.

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369373-deodorants-in-denmark

Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/engine-driven-water-pumps-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Deodorant Creams, Deodorant Pumps, Deodorant Roll-Ons, Deodorant Sprays, Deodorant Sticks, Deodorant Wipes.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/accountancy-software-market-trends-analysis-key-news-size-industry-share-and-regional-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-15Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Deodorants market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Demand for Deodorant Sprays Continues To Fall

Functionality and Product Efficacy Remain Key Attributes…

…while Natural and Free From Become Key Features

Competitive Landscape

Deodorants Characterised by Major Global Players

No Major Shift Expected, But Opportunities in Niches

Inexpensive Brands Make It Difficult for Private Label

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Healthy Value Growth Despite Maturity

Strong Demand for Premium Products

the Leading Players Consolidate Their Positions

Consumer Demand for Natural Products Drives the Certification Trend

Positive Value Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/