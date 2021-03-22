Food and Drink Internet Retailing in the Netherlands Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Food and drink internet retailing remained among the fastest-growing categories in internet retailing in 2018, and built further on the rapid expansion witnessed in 2016 and 2017. Sales were mainly driven by grocery retailing, where sales increased following the entry of Picnic. While the share of the online channel in overall food and drink sales remained relatively low, online food and drink retailing in the Netherlands might finally be catching up with those in advanced Western European marke…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797669-food-and-drink-internet-retailing-in-the-netherlands
Euromonitor International’s Food and Drink Internet Retailing in Netherlands report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microalgae-dha-market-growth-2021-2026-2021-03-10
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Food and Drink Internet Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-respiratory-and-anesthesia-disposables-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-05
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Food and Drink Remains One of the Fastest-growing Categories in Internet Retailing
Four in 10 Households Buy Groceries Online
High Outlet Density and Advanced Urbanisation Pose Structural Challenges
Competitive Landscape
Rapid Expansion of Newcomer Picnic in 2015 Revitalise Its Category
Ah.nl and Jumbo Still the Two Leading Players
Internet Retailing Mostly One Part of A Multi-channel Strategy
Channel Data
Table 1 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Food and Drink Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2016-2017
Table 4 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023
Table 5 Food and Drink Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Strongest Performance in A Decade, Driven by Grocery and Non-store Retailing
Dutch Economy Continues To Boom, With Most Indicators Highly Positive
Internet Retailing Continues To See Renewed Rapid Expansion
Number of Outlets Declines and Selling Space Shrinks As Internet Retailing Advances
Retailing Expected To See Further Growth, Albeit at More Moderate Levels
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 6 Cash and Carry Sales: Value
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105