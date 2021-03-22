The pet humanisation trend is set to be among the key sales drivers in the forecast period. Cat owners are increasingly willing to spend more on their cats, as they view them as family members, while they are also becoming more focused on cats nutritional needs. As a result, many are demanding tailored nutrition and are also scrutinising ingredients more closely. This is leading to the launch of more premium products, which exert upward pressure on the average unit price.
Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Pet Humanisation Trend Brings Greater Awareness To Feline Nutritional Needs
Changing Cat Lifestyles Impact on Nutritional Needs
Convenience Purchasing Habits Increasingly Expand Into Cat Food
Competitive Landscape
Shift Back To Brands Encouraged by Leader Affinity’s Innovation
Royal Canin Benefits From Offer of Specialised Cat Food Via Specialist Channels
Focus on Indulgent, Healthy and Natural Cat Treats
Category Indicators
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2014-2019
Table 2 Cat Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2014-2019
Category Data
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018
Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
Improving Economic Situation Encourages Trading Up and Indulgence
Owners Increasingly See Pets As Family Members and Spend More in Search of Optimum Nutrition
Move Towards Branded Options Encouraged by Quality Focus
Internet Retailing and Grocery Retailers Constrain Pet Shops But Pet Superstores Appeal With Wide Ranges and Value-added Services
Shift To Smaller Pets and Rising Incomes Encourage Investment in Targeted Nutrition, Pet Products and Services
Market Indicators
Table 18 Pet Populations 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2014-2018
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2018
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018
Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
