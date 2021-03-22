Colour cosmetics in Belarus in 2018 recorded slower current value growth compared to 2017. This was due to very strong promotional activity and the fading trend of intensive facial make-up. The fastest current value growth was recorded by both lip products and eye make-up, since 2018 trends stressed attention to the lips and eyes. The slowest performance was recorded by nail products due to the ongoing interest in long-lasting gel nail polish which is increasing in affordability. Over the foreca…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1369485-colour-cosmetics-in-belarus

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-mammography-system-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/milk-packaging-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-size-share-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-15

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Slower Value Growth Due To Promotions and Fading Trend of Intensive Facial Make-up

Increasing Consumer Awareness Set To Support Forecast Value Growth

Busy Lifestyles and Nude Trend Negatively Impact Value Growth

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Strengthen Their Value Share

Newcomers Intensify Competition Within Colour Cosmetics

Colour Cosmetics Faces Competition From Professional Services

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Value Growth Rate Unchanged Due To Increasing Number of Promotional Sales

Attention To Appearance, Healthy Living and Advertisements Influence Consumers’ Choices

Foreign Players Strengthen Their Positions

Consumer Trends Influence New Product Development

Growth of Disposable Incomes and Consumer Trends Boost Forecast Value Growth

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/