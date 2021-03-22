Department Stores in Greece Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

After seeing slow current value growth in 2019, department stores turned to strong decline in 2020. The pandemic had a major impact on this channel, with amongst the worst declines within retailing in Greece in this year. Department stores were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for longer than other retailers, as they were the first to close down during the lockdown and remained closed for a longer period. Meanwhile, consumers were reluctant to return even after these outlets reopened. The main…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797675-department-stores-in-greece
Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Greece report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disposable-medical-tubing-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-10
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Department Stores market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-health-self-monitoring-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-05
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Large format retailers such as department stores are avoided by consumers
Economic impact of COVID-19 hampers recovery on reopening
Attica Department Stores continues to lead, but sees a share decline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong rebound in 2021, but not to the pre-pandemic level
Lack of investment in new outlets
Department stores will focus on omnichannel retailing to satisfy all consumers
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Department Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Department Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 Department Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 6 Department Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 7 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 8 Department Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on retailing
COVID-19 country impact
The athleisure trend accelerates
Players adjust to attract the more health-conscious consumer base
What next for retailing?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Informal retailing
Opening hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019
Physical retail landscape
Cash and carry
Table 9 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2015-2020
Seasonality
Christmas and New Year’s Day
Easter
Back to School
Payments and delivery
Emerging business models
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2015-2020
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105