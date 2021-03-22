Mobile Internet Retailing in Greece Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Most Greek consumers own a smartphone with 6 out of 10 as a 2016 statistic. This number definitely grew in 2018; additionally, according to statistics posted at the end of 2017 more Greeks access the internet via their phones than via their laptops or tablets. One important beneficial factor that occurred in the review period was improved network coverage. This improved mobile sales immensely in Greece with network providers offering deals with enough data allowance for the public to access the…
Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in Greece report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Smartphones and Connectivity Boost Sales
Growth Potential Remains High
Mobile Holiday Bookings Present A Growth Opportunity
Competitive Landscape
Ab Click2shop and E-fresh Introduce Mobile Apps
Retailers Will Need To Adapt To the New Reality
Channel Data
Table 1 Mobile Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Mobile Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023
Table 4 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
A Better Year for Retailing Post Greece’s Memoranda Exit
Greece Exits the Memoranda and Tourism Influx Adds To Growth
Grocery Retailers Lead Sales
Internet Retailing Growing Rapidly
Gradually Increasing Growth Expected Over the Forecast Period
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 5 Cash and Carry Sales: Value
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 6 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018
Table 11 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018
Table 12 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 14 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
…continued
