Mobile Internet Retailing in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

M-commerce is a growing area within internet retailing that will continue to post impressive double-digit value growth in the forecast period. Internet retailing growth is benefiting from the surge in mobile internet retailing. The share of sales made by mobile increased strongly and reached nearly a quarter of total internet retailing sales in 2018. For some leading websites, this share exceeded 30%. According to the audience measurement agency Médiamétrie, in January 201812.1 million French ci…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797683-mobile-internet-retailing-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-microalgae-dha-market-growth-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Internet Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-suv-and-pickup-carnet-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.



Headlines

Prospects

Millennials Support Dynamic Growth

Saturated Smartphone Category Explains Development of Mobile Internet Retailing

Competitive Landscape

Leading Positions Held by Major Internet Retailers

Development of Mobile Applications and Websites

Channel Data

Table 1 Mobile Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Mobile Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023

Table 4 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Slowdown in Economic Activity and Fall in Purchasing Power

Varying Results From Channel To Channel

Competitive Landscape To Change Towards Proximity and Traditional Retailers

the Challenge Posed by Online Retailing Drives Market Consolidation

Downgraded Economic Prospects Will Threaten Major Store-based Retailing Players

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 5 Cash and Carry Sales: Value

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 6 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/