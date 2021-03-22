Mobile Internet Retailing in the Netherlands Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Mobile internet retailing continues to outperform sales growth in internet retailing as a whole in 2018, as a growing share of online sales migrated from laptops and desktops to smartphones and tablets. However, despite the growing prominence of mobile devices, roughly three quarters of online transactions continued to be conducted through laptops and desktops. The trend of greater use of mobile devices is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. By 2023, roughly 40 cents on every eur…
Euromonitor International’s Mobile Internet Retailing in Netherlands report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Strong Growth Thanks To Substantial Rise in Smartphone Shopping
Laptops and Tablets Will Remain Important for Larger Purchases
Smartphone Use Set To Rise Further Thanks To Young Consumers
Competitive Landscape
Pure Online Grocer Picnic See Rapid Sales Growth
Leading Online Retailer Bol.com Extends Functionality of Its App
Albert Heijn BV Launched Contactless Payment Option for Ah To Go Stores
Channel Data
Table 1 Mobile Internet Retailing: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Mobile Internet Retailing: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: Value 2018-2023
Table 4 Mobile Internet Retailing Forecasts: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Strongest Performance in A Decade, Driven by Grocery and Non-store Retailing
Dutch Economy Continues To Boom, With Most Indicators Highly Positive
Internet Retailing Continues To See Renewed Rapid Expansion
Number of Outlets Declines and Selling Space Shrinks As Internet Retailing Advances
Retailing Expected To See Further Growth, Albeit at More Moderate Levels
Operating Environment
…continued
