Fragrances recorded volume growth in most categories in 2018, but intensive promotional actions hampered current value growth. This resulted from a slight decrease in the average unit price, which is likely to continue over the forecast period within premium women’s fragrances. Premium brands are becoming more widely available to consumers, with distribution changing under the influence of online stores. Fragrances are the beauty products most often purchased online, as consumers are tempted by…

Euromonitor International’s Fragrances in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Internet Retailing Determines Prices

Mass and Celebrity Fragrances Struggle

Individual Fragrances See Potential

Competitive Landscape

Coty Benefits From Demand for Premium Fragrances

Douglas Implements New Ideas

Unusual Perfume Concepts – Atelier Pmp

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Positive Performance for Beauty and Personal Care

Skin Care Remains Most Lucrative

L’oréal Continues To Lead Despite High Fragmentation

Natural Remains A Key Theme, With Vegan and Clean Ingredients

Sustainability and Natural Are Engines for Growth in the Forecast Period

Market Data

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

