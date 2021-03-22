Machinery in Canada Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, the machinery industry in Canada lost the growth potential it accumulated over the previous years. The COVID-19 pandemic drove down business confidence levels and sent the corporate sector’s investments down in both Canada and its key trading partners, such as the US, Saudi Arabia and China. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) in Canada slumped by 2.9%, while in the US it was down by 1.3%, and in Saudi Arabia down by 9.7%. Construction machinery production fared the worst among all the…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797691-machinery-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Machinery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aviation-fuel-additives-industry-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-outbreak-2021-03-10

Product coverage: General Purpose Machinery, Special Purpose Machinery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Machinery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paraffin-hydrotreating-catalyst-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-05

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Headlines

Prospects

Rising public investments will provide the initial push for the recovery

New USMCA trade deal favours Canadian manufacturing machinery production

Competitive Landscape

Competition weakens due to COVID-19 pandemic

International expansion can be an answer for greater competitiveness

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Industrial Air-Conditioning, Packaging And Other General Purpose Machinery Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Machinery For Rubber, Plastics And Paper Industries And Other Special Purpose Machinery Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Machinery For Construction, Mining And Quarrying Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Machinery For Metallurgy Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Lifting And Handling Equipment Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 12 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 13 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 14 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 15 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 16 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 17 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 18 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

CHART 19 Imports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 20 Imports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 21 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 22 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 23 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 24 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

CHART 25 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2014-2019

CHART 26 Industry Concentration 2014-2019, % Share of Turnover

CHART 27 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

CHART 28 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2014-2019, % of Turnover

CHART 29 Turnover Performance by Company 2014-2019

Digital Business

CHART 30 Share of E-Commerce Activities 2019-2024, %

CHART 31 Number of Companies Receiving Orders Online 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/