Hair care in Belarus recorded double-digit current value growth in 2018. This performance was driven by developments within standard shampoos and colourants, while 2-in-1 products recorded the slowest current value growth. Consumers continued to pay great attention to their hair and appearance. As self-image remained important to local women of all ages, colourants and hair loss treatments continued to perform well. Women remained the major consumers of hair care in Belarus, while men conservati…

Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners and Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Professional Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Stable Hair Care Performance Is Led by Shampoos and Colourants

Local Consumers To Spend More on Hair Care

Healthy Lifestyles Influence Demand for Natural Hair Care Ingredients

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Dominate Hair Care in Belarus

Tight Competition Leads To Greater Player Activity

Vast Number of New Products Linked To Consumer Trends

Category Data

Executive Summary

Value Growth Rate Unchanged Due To Increasing Number of Promotional Sales

Attention To Appearance, Healthy Living and Advertisements Influence Consumers’ Choices

Foreign Players Strengthen Their Positions

Consumer Trends Influence New Product Development

Growth of Disposable Incomes and Consumer Trends Boost Forecast Value Growth

Market Data

Sources

