Sunday Night Football: How to watch Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs, Live Stream, on Reddit Free, Top Game Week 13, Schedule, Prediction Watch Free from anywhere

The Broncos are certain to improve on a Week 12 effort that saw them start practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, but that’s not saying much. They just don’t have the firepower to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce. Watching Mahomes go to work is always a joy, but it’s hard to see this game staying competitive for long.

Click Here to Live Online Stream

Team Name: Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday December 6, 2020

Kickoff – 08:20 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – NBC

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO.

Watch Live Stream

Click to Watch NFL 2020 Live Stream Free

Watch Live Stream Via VPN

NFL Schedule 2020: Week 13

Sunday, December 6

You can check out the other top Week 13 battles here or view the full Week 12 schedule.

Get NFL Game Pass International and stream every game live without blackouts

Price: 75 USD/season and up

If you’re looking to catch all 256 NFL games this year but don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass is your best option. There’s a seven-day free trial available too.

You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide, but the U.S. version does not allow live streaming of regular-season games. Some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. Only users who sign up for Game Pass from a non-U.S. and non-Europe location will have live-streaming access to every game, everywhere.

NFL Game Pass offers a “FREE” or “PRO” subscription. With the free subscription, you get 24/7 access to the NFL Network, as well as content downloads and highlights for every game. Upgrading to the “PRO” subscription gives you all 250+ live NFL games (including the playoffs and the Super Bowl), full game replays, All-22 Coaches Film, and more.

To access NFL Game Pass with a VPN:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a non-U.S. location where all games are available. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to NFL Game Pass and sign up.Sit back and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream NFL games free with Locast.org

Price: Free

Channels: CBS and FOX

The best way to watch NFL games free is to tune into local American television stations with Locast.org. Log into one of the service’s many available markets and watch the games local to that market on CBS or FOX. You can also find Sunday Night Football on NBC.

To stream the NFL with Locast:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S. that Locast serves (such as New York or Seattle)Go to Locast.org and sign up.Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to.Tune into the local CBS or FOX channel and enjoy the football!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Live stream NFL games on 7plus

Price: Free

The Australian streaming service 7plus broadcasts two Sunday games a week for free. Check the schedule for dates and times.

To watch the NFL on 7plus:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in Australia.Go to 7plus and sign up.Enjoy your stream.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the 7plus app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the NFL live online on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

Sling TV provides access to every channel that carries NFL playoff games. A three-day free trial is available.

To watch the NFL live on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Los Angeles. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to Sling TV and sign up for Sling Orange and Blue.Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on Android and iOS.

Stream the NFL live online on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

YouTube TV gives you all of the networks carrying the NFL, including the Super Bowl, and offers a five-day free trial.

The available games will depend on your location. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch the NFL on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to YouTube TV and sign up.Kick back and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream NFL 2020 games on fuboTV

Price: 60 USD/month

Channels: CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on fuboTV to watch more football and other sports like MLB and the NHL!

To stream live NFL games with fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Sign up on fuboTV.Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on Android and iOS.

Live stream NFL games on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Hulu+ is another way to catch live NFL games and offers a seven-day free trial available. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch live NFL games with Hulu + Live TV:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to Hulu and select a plan.Tune in to the action!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch NFL Sunday Ticket live on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket gives you access to out-of-market NFL games (based on your service address) on ABC, Fox, and CBS. Sunday Ticket is currently unavailable but will return ahead of the new NFL season.

Select international games are subject to blackouts. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.

To watch NFL games on AT&T TV Now:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the United States, such as San Francisco. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up.Enjoy the games!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video

Price: 9 USD/month or 120 USD/year

Thursday Night Football is back on Prime Video this year. You can tune in to the games every Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

To watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Go to Amazon Prime Video and use the free trial.You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch NFL replays and highlights on Pluto TV

Price: Free

Pluto TV and NFL partnered up and launched a new channel for watching NFL replays called the NFL Channel. There’s no need to sign up, and the content is available for free.

To watch NFL games on Pluto TV:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Go to Pluto TV.Enjoy watching!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Pluto TV app on your Android or iOS device.

NFL blackouts: International Game Pass vs. U.S. Game Pass

What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? NFL Game Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know:

The U.S. NFL Game Pass does not offer live streaming of regular-season or postseason games. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, on-demand replays of every regular-season game, and the NFL Films archive. There are no blackouts of regular-season games (because none are shown live at all). A seven-day free trial is available.

In most other markets, such as Mexico and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 256 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. Users trying to watch the NFL in the UK or Ireland are subject to blackouts on some games, and for viewers who want to stream the NFL in Canada, Game Pass is available exclusively through DAZN.

Most international Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Is NFL Game Pass UK the same as the international Game Pass?

In a word, no. Regional broadcasting rights in the UK and the Republic of Ireland mean certain games are subject to blackout restrictions.

This applies even if a subscriber from the UK or Ireland is in another part of the EU. Existing EU Portability Regulations require UK and Ireland blackout restrictions to apply no matter where in the EU the subscriber is.

Can I watch NFL Game Pass in Europe?

EU viewers who subscribe to NFL Game Pass from most locations other than the UK or Ireland should have access to all games live, although limited blackouts may apply if such users try to watch from the UK or Ireland.

Where is the cheapest location to get NFL international Game Pass?

NFL international Game Pass prices vary from region to region, but Asia Pacific locations tend to offer the lowest prices. For information about specific countries, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Subscription refunds are valid up to seven days from the purchase date. Free trial refunds are valid up to three days after the trial ends. More details can be found on the NFL Digital Care site.

Which devices can I watch NFL international Game Pass on?

NFL Game Pass works on the following devices. To set up ExpressVPN on your device, follow the corresponding link below:

iOS 10+

Android 6.0+

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Roku

Xbox

PS4

What’s the difference between NFL Game Pass and NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Game Pass is the NFL’s streaming service. It is different from NFL Sunday Ticket, which is exclusive to AT&T TV Now.

NFL Game Pass comes in two flavors. The domestic Game Pass only shows out-of-market preseason games, regular-season game replays, and the full range of NFL Films. The international Game Pass shows every live regular season and playoff game, including the Super Bowl. Read more about the nuances of NFL Game Pass.

NFL Sunday Ticket is only available to U.S. with a valid service address. Sunday Ticket shows out-of-market games only and excludes select international games. In particular, games broadcast by your local Fox or CBS affiliate will not be available for streaming.

NFL Sunday Ticket starts at 73.50 USD/month for four months. If you live in the U.S. and don’t mind missing a portion of the games, NFL Sunday Ticket might be worth considering. The international version of NFL Game Pass costs at least 125 USD/season but gives you access to every game and a wide range of extras.

How to solve NFL Game Pass international streaming problems

Don’t let a troublesome connection knock you out of bounds! If you encounter any issues while streaming the NFL, contact ExpressVPN Support for immediate assistance.

Top 2020 Week 13 NFL Games

Late Game of the Week – Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals [Dec. 6, 4:05 p.m. ET]

Both of these clubs are coming off devastating losses, and both need this win badly to keep up in the race for the NFC West crown. The Rams look like the stronger team right now thanks to their suffocating defense, and the fact that Kyler Murray appears to be playing hurt. That said, Jared Goff is hard to trust right now, and the young Cardinals defense is on the upswing.

Early Monday Night Football Game – Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens [Dec 6, 5:00 p.m. ET]

If the Ravens can’t handle the Cowboys, not only should they not be considered a threat in the playoffs, they’ll put themselves in danger of missing them. Andy Dalton is familiar with the Ravens from his time in Cincinnati, but it’s hard to see that paying off in a tangible way for the underdogs. The Cowboys have more to play for than most 3-8 teams with the NFC East title within reach, but that motivation is unlikely to bridge the talent gap here.

Late Monday Night Football Game – Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers [Dec 6, 8:15 p.m. ET]

Although the 49ers put on an excellent performance in Week 12, it’ll be hard to replicate against a rock-solid Bills team. San Francisco has gotten back some major contributors like Richard Sherman and Deebo Samuel, but as long as Nick Mullens has the quarterback job, this team has a definite ceiling. If it weren’t for a miraculous Hail Mary in Week 10, the Bills would be riding into this one on a five-game winning streak, and they should continue to roll.

The biggest dates of the 2020-21 NFL season

NFL 2020/21 season dates

Event Date Location

Regular season September 10, 2020–January 3, 2021 Various

Playoffs Start date: January 9, 2021 Various

Pro Bowl January 31, 2021 Paradise, Nevada

Super Bowl LV February 7, 2021 Tampa, Florida

2020-21 NFL award races

MVP: Right now, this looks like a two-man race. Patrick Mahomes has the strongest case as the league leader in passing yards and the owner of a ridiculous 30:2 touchdown to interception ratio. Aaron Rodgers is the top dog in passer rating and touchdowns, and should get some credit for excelling despite a dearth of elite receiving threats. Russell Wilson is near the top in a number of categories, but he needs some big games to get back in it.

Preseason prediction: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Offensive Player of the Year: Dalvin Cook may have cooled off slightly in recent weeks, but he’s still in the lead for this award. He tops the league in touchdowns (14) and yards from scrimmage, despite the fact he’s missed time due to injury. Derrick Henry’s monster Week 12 performance (185 total yards and three touchdowns) has him breathing down Cook’s neck on both counts and his candidacy will get some juice if the perception is that he’s driven the Titans to an AFC South title.

Preseason prediction: Christian McCaffrey (RB, Carolina Panthers)

Defensive Player of the Year: A few strong weeks have vaulted T.J. Watt into the top spot in this category. His nine sacks are just a sack behind league leader Aaron Donald, but his 30 quarterback hits are first in the league by a mile, and he’s one off the league lead in tackles for loss (14), demonstrating tremendous value both defending the run and rushing the passer. He has even deflected six passes for good measu

Preseason prediction: Aaron Donald (DT, Los Angeles Rams)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Joe Burrow’s season is over which puts Justin Herbert in command here. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has put up 23 passing touchdowns against just seven interceptions with a passer rating of 100.9 Other names to watch are Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson—who ranks third in the league in rushing— and wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Preseason prediction: Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: This has been a bit of a soft category all year but Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers took it by the horns in Week 12 with two defensive touchdowns on consecutive plays. Chinn already led all rookies in tackles prior to Week 12, but his resume was missing a game-changing play or two. He got that sorted out in a hurry.

Preseason prediction: Isaiah Simmons (LB, Arizona Cardinals)

Comeback Player of the Year: Our preseason pick of Ben Roethlisberger is looking pretty good right now as the 38-year-old is putting up rock-solid passing numbers across the board— even if he’s not pushing the ball down the field like he used to. It’s hard to go against the quarterback for the only undefeated team in the league. Alex Smith is a sentimental favorite after returning from a horrific leg injury, but his performance doesn’t match Roethlisberger’s.

Preseason prediction: Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Coach of the Year: This favorite for this award can fluctuate week-to-week, but right now Mike Tomlin of the Steelers is in a good spot. His team is the last one to stay out of the loss column, even though they’ve had to deal with some scheduling confusion due to the COVID-19 outbreaks on the Titans, Ravens, and their own team. Tomlin deserves a lot of credit for keeping his club on an even keel.

Preseason prediction: Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals)

Who’s making Super Bowl LV?

We’re in the closing stretch of the season, and the true contenders are beginning to emerge. The Kansas City Chiefs look primed to defend their crown thanks to an offense that somehow got even better with the added dimension brought by their improved rushing attack. The Chiefs defense only needs to be respectable for this team to roll over its opponents, and even if it comes down to a shootout they are well equipped to win those games.

In the second tier of contenders are teams like the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Each of these clubs is helmed by a veteran quarterback who’s won at least one Super Bowl before. What’s more, all three offenses look exceedingly strong as we head into the season’s final month. The Steelers and Buccaneers are especially dangerous because they have elite defenses to match. The Buccaneers still have some continuity issues to sort out, but the foundation is there for them to be dangerous. The Baltimore Ravens also aren’t going anywhere, but their decisive Week 3 loss to the Chiefs raises questions about their ability to topple the reigning champs. The New Orleans Saints deserve mention thanks to their 9-2 record, but with the uncertainty surrounding Drew Brees’s health, they’re a difficult team to project.

There are also a few dark horses in the field, like the Buffalo Bills, who’ve seen their previously-erratic quarterback Josh Allen take the next step; the defense-first Indianapolis Colts; and the Tennessee Titans, who were the story of last year’s playoffs. Ryan Tannehill is beginning to make the case that he’s an elite quarterback after all his mediocre years in Miami, and Derrick Henry is downright special. It would also be unwise to discount whoever comes out of the NFC West, whether it’s the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, or Arizona Cardinals. The winner of that division of death will have proven themselves many times over.

Who are you picking to make Super Bowl LV? Leave your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to sign up for your VPN!

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.