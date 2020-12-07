Specialty Fats and Oils Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

Based on the Specialty Fats and Oils industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Specialty Fats and Oils market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2027), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Specialty Fats and Oils market.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Specialty Fats and Oils business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Specialty Fats and Oils market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Specialty Fats and Oils market, focusing on companies such as

AAK AB, Wilmar, Cargill, IOI Group, Musim Mas, Fuji Oil ISF, Bunge, Mewah Group, Premium Vegetable, Olenex, Oleo-Fats, IFFCO

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Specialty Fats and Oils market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Specialty Fats and Oils market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Email Print Friendly Share October 09, 2019 11:28 ET | Source: Reports and Data Reports and Data New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Size – USD 2.30 Billion in 2018 for Specialty Fats and USD 15.33 Billion for Specialty Oils, Growth – CAGR of 9.1% for Specialty Fats and CAGR of 6.1% for Specialty Oils According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Specialty Fats market was valued at USD 2.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.63 Billion by year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. The global Specialty Oils market was valued at USD 15.33 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 24.63 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Specialty fats and oils have witnessed a huge demand growth due to their readily useful properties such as the ability to provide viscosity for filling, coating and moulding purposes in various applications of food industry. While these products help as useful substitutes of cocoa butter and as dairy fat replacer, specialty oils find application in cooking and processing purposes. The market is very well developed in Asia Pacific due to the huge demand for cooking oil and processed foods. Globally, the market is also getting a boost from the growth in the confectionery and dairy segments respectively. The benefits of specialty lipids have surpassed owing to their wide scale application as coating agents, cocoa butter substitute, ice cream fats among others. They impart a creamy texture and enhance the flavour of the final processed food products. They enable manufacturer to create quality baked products such as Danish puff pastry, croissant, viennoiseries among others. These products impart bloom-stable properties to chocolates, emulsifying properties, and viscosity to other processed products. These products are majorly preferred than their substitutes mainly due to the associated health benefits. These products also have applications in the manufacturing of personal care products. Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1969 Further key findings from the report suggest By oil type, the palm oil segment holds the largest share in the global market. Despite the huge market share, there are rising concerns about environmental degradation due to palm oil production, in the form of greenhouse gas emissions. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Soybean oil holds the second largest share globally. It is one of the most extensively consumer cooking oils. Its processed counterpart is used for oil paints and printing inks.

Sunflower and olive oil are also expected to register a significant CAGR as these oils have many associated health benefits. While sunflower oil has ample usage in frying applications and cosmetic formulations, olive oil is registering an increasing demand on account of its health benefits.

By end use, the food and beverages segment hold the largest share in the global market. These products are used as ingredients in a vast variety of food applications.

These specialty lipids have an important role as a health additive and fat replacer in various foods. As food manufacturers are embracing healthy fats and oils, these products are witnessing an increased applicability in the food industry.

Coating and texturing are other important functionalities of these products. It is because of such capabilities that these specialty lipids also find ready application in the cosmetic care and other industrial segments.

By region, the Asia Pacific region hold the largest share and are also expected to witness the highest CAGR. The increased consumer spending on food purchases and growing demand for processed foods is the major defining factor behind the growth.

The growing number of health concerns about the amount of fats and oils contained in these products is hampering the growth. Moreover, uncertain weather conditions are degrading the quality of crop yield, which in turn is hitting the supply of these products, ultimately inflating the raw material prices. To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/specialty-fats-and-oils-market Segments covered in the report: For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, functionality, application, end-user, and region: Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Specialty Fats Cocoa Butter Substitutes Lauric Fats Creaming Fats Creaming Fats Anhydrous Milk Fats Butter Margarine Shortenings Others

Specialty Oils Palm Oil Soybean Oil Coconut Oil Cotton Seed Oil Rapeseed Oil Sunflower Oil Olive Oil Other Specialty Oils

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Dry

Liquid Functionality (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Molding

Filling

Coating

Stabilizing

Texturing

Health

Other Functions Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Chocolates & Confectioneries

Bakery Products

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Other Applications

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Specialty Fats and Oils market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Specialty Fats and Oils market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Specialty Fats and Oils market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

