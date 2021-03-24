Global Recycle Yarn Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycle Yarn in China, including the following market information:

China Recycle Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Recycle Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Recycle Yarn Market 2019 (%)

The global Recycle Yarn market was valued at 3980.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5030.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Recycle Yarn market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Recycle Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recycle Yarn production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Recycle Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Recycle Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn

China Recycle Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Recycle Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycle Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Recycle Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Recycle Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 China Recycle Yarn Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Recycle Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Recycle Yarn Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycle Yarn Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Recycle Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Recycle Yarn Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Recycle Yarn Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Recycle Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycle Yarn Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Recycle Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Recycle Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Recycled PET Yarn

4.1.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

4.1.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

4.2 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Recycle Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Carpet

5.1.3 Clothing

5.1.4 Car

5.1.5 Building

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Recycle Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Martex Fiber

6.1.1 Martex Fiber Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Martex Fiber Business Overview

6.1.3 Martex Fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Martex Fiber Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Martex Fiber Key News

6.2 Unifi

6.2.1 Unifi Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Unifi Business Overview

6.2.3 Unifi Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Unifi Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Unifi Key News

6.3 Patagonia

6.3.1 Patagonia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Patagonia Business Overview

6.3.3 Patagonia Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Patagonia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Patagonia Key News

6.4 Patrick Yarn Mill

6.4.1 Patrick Yarn Mill Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Patrick Yarn Mill Business Overview

6.4.3 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Patrick Yarn Mill Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Patrick Yarn Mill Key News

6.5 Ecological Textiles

6.5.1 Ecological Textiles Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Ecological Textiles Business Overview

6.5.3 Ecological Textiles Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Ecological Textiles Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Ecological Textiles Key News

6.6 Hilaturas Ferre

6.6.1 Hilaturas Ferre Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hilaturas Ferre Business Overview

6.6.3 Hilaturas Ferre Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hilaturas Ferre Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hilaturas Ferre Key News

6.7 Haksa Tekstil

6.6.1 Haksa Tekstil Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Haksa Tekstil Business Overview

6.6.3 Haksa Tekstil Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Haksa Tekstil Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Haksa Tekstil Key News

6.8 Filatures Du Parc

6.8.1 Filatures Du Parc Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Filatures Du Parc Business Overview

6.8.3 Filatures Du Parc Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Filatures Du Parc Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Filatures Du Parc Key News

6.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

6.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Business Overview

6.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Key News

6.10 APM INDUSTRIES

6.10.1 APM INDUSTRIES Corporate Summary

6.10.2 APM INDUSTRIES Business Overview

6.10.3 APM INDUSTRIES Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 APM INDUSTRIES Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 APM INDUSTRIES Key News

6.11 Pashupati Polytex

6.11.1 Pashupati Polytex Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.11.3 Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Pashupati Polytex Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Pashupati Polytex Key News

6.12 HYOSUNG

6.12.1 HYOSUNG Corporate Summary

6.12.2 HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.12.3 HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 HYOSUNG Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 HYOSUNG Key News

6.13 Nilit

6.13.1 Nilit Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Nilit Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.13.3 Nilit Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Nilit Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Nilit Key News

6.14 LIBOLON

6.14.1 LIBOLON Corporate Summary

6.14.2 LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.14.3 LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 LIBOLON Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 LIBOLON Key News

6.15 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

6.15.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.15.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Key News

6.16 Haili Group

6.16.1 Haili Group Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Haili Group Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.16.3 Haili Group Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Haili Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Haili Group Key News

6.17 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

6.17.1 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.17.3 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Key News

6.18 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

6.18.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.18.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Key News

6.19 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

6.19.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.19.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Key News

6.20 Shandong Grand New Material Technology

6.20.1 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.20.3 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Key News

6.21 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

6.21.1 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.21.3 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Key News

6.22 Zhonglang Group

6.22.1 Zhonglang Group Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.22.3 Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Zhonglang Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Zhonglang Group Key News

6.23 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

6.23.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporate Summary

6.23.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.23.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.23.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Key News

7 Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Recycle Yarn Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Recycle Yarn Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Recycle Yarn Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Recycle Yarn Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Recycle Yarn Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Recycle Yarn Export Market

7.3.2 China Recycle Yarn Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Recycle Yarn Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….continued

