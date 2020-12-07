Veterinary CRO Market Driven By Vetspin, Vetpharm, Research Management, Triveritas, Ondax Scientific, Klifovet

The veterinary CROs market was valued at US$ 710.81 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 1,440.15 million by 2027.

Veterinary CROs are described as organizations offering services that support the veterinary drug discovery processes in veterinary drug companies. For example, some of the services veterinary CROs offer include market authorization support, regulatory support, support for clinical trials and toxicology studies.

Global veterinary CROs market, based on application was segmented into pets, livestock and wild. The pet market witnessed the highest share in 2019 and is expected to show noteworthy growth during the forecast period owing to various applications in different fields.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Leading companies operating in the veterinary CROs market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Clinvet, Klifovet Ag, Löhlein and Wolf Vet Research, Oncovet Clinical Research, Ondax Scientific, Triveritas, Veterinary Research Management (VRM) LTD, VetPharm, Inc., Vetspin SRL among others.

Clinical trials segment captured the largest share in the global veterinary CROs market. clinical trials Clinical trials for veterinary medical products refer to a study of the effects of medical drugs or products on target animal species with an objective to assess its efficacy, safety, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. These trials are needed to be conducted in the justifiable means of veterinary medicines with sufficient information available regarding the product’s analytical and behavioral properties. Veterinary clinical studies aim to improve scientific knowledge to find effective and best ways for prevention, diagnosis, and disease treatment of various conditions affecting animals.

Veterinary CROs market, based on end user was segmented into biopharmaceutical companies and others. Biopharmaceutical Companies among all is leading the market. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting the trend of outsourcing research activities to contract research organizations as one of the strategies to remain flexible and competitive in the pharmaceutical industry

