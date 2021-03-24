Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Giant magnetoresistance (GMR) is primarily a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect, which is detected in the multilayers composed of alternating non-magnetic as well as ferromagnetic conductive layers. Giant magnetoresistive sensors are employed for speed, position and angle sensing. Major application area of giant magnetoresistive sensor includes automotive, industry, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors in China, including the following market information:

China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market 2019 (%)

The global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market was valued at 150.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 208.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. While the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Standard Multilayer

High Temperature Multilayer

Low Hysteresis High Temperature Multilayer

Spin Valve

Other

China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Biological

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Infineon Technologies AG

Allegro MicroSystems

Hitachi Metals

NVE

Yamaha

Robert Bosch GmbH

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Standard Multilayer

4.1.3 High Temperature Multilayer

4.1.4 Low Hysteresis High Temperature Multilayer

4.1.5 Spin Valve

4.1.6 Other

4.2 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

…continued

