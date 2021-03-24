Top 4 Budget-Friendly Luxury Watches To Keep An Eye Out On

Luxury watches have been one of the most purchased pieces of jewelry in this generation. That is why almost all watchmaking companies opted to raise the price range of their products. Though there are no doubts that all of them are amazing and worth it, it is better to have something that would have the same feeling but with a much lower price.

If you are a little bit tight on budget and you need to buy a luxury watch, either for your friend, loved one, or yourself, then you have come to the right place. Here on this list, you will find all of the best timepieces that have been made with an affordable and budget-friendly price range. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and check these out.

Longines Spirit Automatic Chronograph Black Dial Men’s Luxury Watch L38204530

The first on this list is probably the most expensive one but no need to worry because even though it is the most expensive one on this list, it is still surprisingly affordable. That watch is none other than the Longines Spirit Automatic Chronograph Black Dial Men’s Luxury Watch with a model number L38204530. Don’t miss this chance, and check this out now!

If you like the comfort of having a leather wristband with a touch of a vintage look, then the Longines Spirit Automatic Chronograph Black Dial Luxury Watch is the one you are looking for. And the best part of this is that you would be able to purchase this with a price range of just about $2,000 up to $3,000 only. That’s a great deal for a luxury watch.

Longines La Grande Quartz Classique de Longines Black Dial Ladies Luxury Watch L47091882

The next one on this list is another entry from Longines. The Longines La Grande Quartz Classique de Longines Black Dial Ladies Watch with a model number L47091882. As the name states, this has that classic-looking piece made for all the ladies out there who have an old soul. If you are one of them, this is worth the check.

With a price range of about $1,000 up to $2,000 only, you would be able to buy a timepiece that has a color combination that you cannot deny. But the best part about this is that it is loaded with jewels that boost this piece’s beauty even higher. It is also made with scratch-resistant pure sapphire material that will ensure the quality of this piece.

Oris Divers Sixty-Five Blue Dial Automatic Men’s Luxury Watch

Now this one is from a different watchmaking company. Though they are not made under the same company, they share the same goal. And that is to provide all their customers the best quality timepieces with a price range that will not be worrisome for them and will not make a scratch on their wallets. The famous Oris has made this piece.

The watch discussed here is the Oris Divers Sixty-Five Blue Dial Automatic Men’s Luxury Watch that has a color combination of brown and silver that would make any outfit look even better. It has a water resistance feature of about 100 meters in depth and is made with a pure stainless steel material to prevent this watch’s rusting.

Rado True Specchio Unisex Quartz Silver Dial Luxury Watch R27082012

Finally, the cheapest and most affordable timepiece is the Rado True Specchio Unisex Quartz Silver Dial Luxury Watch with a model number of R27082012. If you are looking for that classy white-looking timepiece for a particular occasion or your everyday needs, then you better keep an eye on this one, and you will not regret spending time here.

Even though almost everything on the outside is colored white, it still has yellow-gold-toned hands and a ceramic wristband to provide extra comfort to whoever wears this one. But the best part about this is that it has been made with a pure sapphire crystal, and you would only need a total of $500 up to $1,000 just if you want to buy this.

Takeaway

Those are just some of the best watches that you can ever see on the market right now. However, if you are in a rush and do not have the time to skim through the internet, all you need to do is check each of them now and make sure that nothing bad could ever happen to them in the future

