Global Film Distribution Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Film Distribution Market is valued approximately at USD billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than over the forecast period 2020-2026. Film distribution is the process of making a movie available for viewing by an audience. This is normally the task of a professional film distributor who would determine the marketing strategy for the film, the media by which a film is to be exhibited or made available for viewing, and who may set the release date and other matters. The rising film industry across the globe specially the Hollywood and Bollywood drive the market towards growth. As with increase in number of movies being made the need for proper distribution and launch increases. As per Statista, the Global Box office revenue amounted to USD 38 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2020. These Film are targeted towards a particular section of the population and the film distributors make sure the film reaches that targeted set of audience. These are decided through multiple analysis of customer preference, aged group and culture. Hence film distribution is an integral part of the film industry. However, rising piracy in the industry impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, with the digitization of the film industry the availability of the films online on multiple paid applications such as Netfilx has introduced a segment into the film distribution market. This online distribution of the films presents an opportunistic market for growth. As the producers are shifting towards selling these films on these applications owing to the large consumer base and rising trend. Hence propelling a growing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Film Distribution market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to easy availability of online films in the region coupled with dominant trend of binge watching on Online applications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising population coupled with rising disposable income and introduction of various online applications od Asian origin such as Hotstar would create lucrative growth prospects for the Film Distribution market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Warner Bros.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Walt Disney Studios

Universal Pictures

Paramount Pictures

Huayi Brothers Media Corp

United Entertainment Partners

Beijing Polybona Film Distribution Co. Ltd.

LeEco

SMI Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Action/Adventure

Comedy

Drama

Thriller

Others

By Application:

Movie theatre

Television

Personal Home Viewing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Film Distribution Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Film Distribution Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Film Distribution Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Film Distribution Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Film Distribution Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Film Distribution Market Dynamics

3.1. Film Distribution Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Film Distribution Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Film Distribution Market, by Type

…continued

