Global Recycle Yarn Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228316-recycle-yarn-market-in-south-korea-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycle Yarn in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Recycle Yarn Market 2019 (%)

The global Recycle Yarn market was valued at 3980.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5030.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Recycle Yarn market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/27/global-entertainment-video-games-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Recycle Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ:

https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/378285/coconut-milk-market-2020-global-salespricerevenuegross-margin-and-market-share#.XzuNUOgzZPY

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recycle Yarn production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Recycle Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn

South Korea Recycle Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycle Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Recycle Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycle Yarn Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Recycle Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Recycle Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycle Yarn Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Recycle Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Recycle Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Recycled PET Yarn

4.1.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

4.1.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

4.2 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Recycle Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Carpet

5.1.3 Clothing

5.1.4 Car

5.1.5 Building

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Recycle Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Martex Fiber

6.1.1 Martex Fiber Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Martex Fiber Business Overview

6.1.3 Martex Fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Martex Fiber Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Martex Fiber Key News

6.2 Unifi

6.2.1 Unifi Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Unifi Business Overview

6.2.3 Unifi Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Unifi Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Unifi Key News

6.3 Patagonia

6.3.1 Patagonia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Patagonia Business Overview

6.3.3 Patagonia Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Patagonia Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Patagonia Key News

6.4 Patrick Yarn Mill

6.4.1 Patrick Yarn Mill Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Patrick Yarn Mill Business Overview

6.4.3 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Patrick Yarn Mill Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Patrick Yarn Mill Key News

6.5 Ecological Textiles

6.5.1 Ecological Textiles Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Ecological Textiles Business Overview

6.5.3 Ecological Textiles Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Ecological Textiles Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Ecological Textiles Key News

6.6 Hilaturas Ferre

6.6.1 Hilaturas Ferre Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hilaturas Ferre Business Overview

6.6.3 Hilaturas Ferre Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hilaturas Ferre Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hilaturas Ferre Key News

6.7 Haksa Tekstil

6.6.1 Haksa Tekstil Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Haksa Tekstil Business Overview

6.6.3 Haksa Tekstil Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Haksa Tekstil Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Haksa Tekstil Key News

6.8 Filatures Du Parc

6.8.1 Filatures Du Parc Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Filatures Du Parc Business Overview

6.8.3 Filatures Du Parc Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Filatures Du Parc Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Filatures Du Parc Key News

6.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

6.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Business Overview

6.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Key News

6.10 APM INDUSTRIES

6.10.1 APM INDUSTRIES Corporate Summary

6.10.2 APM INDUSTRIES Business Overview

6.10.3 APM INDUSTRIES Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 APM INDUSTRIES Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 APM INDUSTRIES Key News

6.11 Pashupati Polytex

6.11.1 Pashupati Polytex Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.11.3 Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Pashupati Polytex Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Pashupati Polytex Key News

6.12 HYOSUNG

6.12.1 HYOSUNG Corporate Summary

6.12.2 HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.12.3 HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 HYOSUNG Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 HYOSUNG Key News

6.13 Nilit

6.13.1 Nilit Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Nilit Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.13.3 Nilit Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Nilit Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Nilit Key News

6.14 LIBOLON

6.14.1 LIBOLON Corporate Summary

6.14.2 LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.14.3 LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 LIBOLON Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.14.5 LIBOLON Key News

6.15 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

6.15.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.15.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Key News

6.16 Haili Group

6.16.1 Haili Group Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Haili Group Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.16.3 Haili Group Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Haili Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Haili Group Key News

6.17 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

6.17.1 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.17.3 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Key News

6.18 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

6.18.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.18.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Key News

6.19 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

6.19.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.19.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Key News

6.20 Shandong Grand New Material Technology

6.20.1 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.20.3 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Key News

6.21 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

6.21.1 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.21.3 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Key News

6.22 Zhonglang Group

6.22.1 Zhonglang Group Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.22.3 Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Zhonglang Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Zhonglang Group Key News

6.23 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

6.23.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporate Summary

6.23.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.23.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.23.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Key News

7 Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Recycle Yarn Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Recycle Yarn Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Recycle Yarn Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Recycle Yarn Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Recycle Yarn Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Recycle Yarn Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Recycle Yarn Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Recycle Yarn Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Recycle Yarn Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Recycle Yarn Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/