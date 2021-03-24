Global Telecom Consulting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Telecom Consulting Market is valued approximately USD billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than over the forecast period 2019-2026. Telecommunication involves exchange of information over distances through voice, data and video. Consultants in the sector determine the type of Telecom service a company needs and provides specific equipment and manages the telecom operations in the respective companies. As the dependency of the operations depends more and more on the telecommunication the companies are propelled to go to telecom consultants to get the services. These Telecom consultants help organization design, implement, and upgrade cost effective telecommunication systems. Also, the consulting firms manage telecom operations providing oversight and technical assistance in the company. Hence the growing telecommunication sector drives the growth of the market. Further, huge spending on the enterprise IT across business verticals is further set to steer the market towards growth. As per Statista, the IT spending on enterprise software across the globe amounted to USD 352 billion in 2017 which increased to USD 391 billion in 2018 and further to USD 424 billion in 2019. Moreover, rise in small & medium sized enterprises across the globe present a potential market for Telecom Consulting. As these firms lack in-house network and IT infrastructure capabilities and thus prefer outsourced managed services propelling a widespread demand for telecom consulting solution. However, increasing security network threats and data privacy concerns impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, shift of the telecom market towards adoption of advancing technologies to cope with the IoT by providing proficient network connectivity solutions boosts the market growth. While, increasing penetration of smartphones, connected cars, smart homes are projected to offer new growth opportunities for the telecom consulting industry during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Telecom Consulting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large-scale adoption of telecommunication in private organizations coupled with rising penetration of smart homes, connected cars and IoT technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising number of Small and Medium size enterprises coupled with high investments in the development of the IT and telecom Infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Telecom Consulting market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture Inc

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

IBM Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,

Mckinsey & Company

Gartner Inc.

Dimension Data

Logica plc

Tellabs Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Network:

Wireline

Wireless

By Services:

Planning & Consulting

Operations & Maintenance

System Integration

By Application:

4G/LTE/FTTH

Mobile Broadband

Cloud Services

Mobile Video/Content

Unified Communications

Mobile Money and M-payments

Smart Grid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Telecom Consulting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Telecom Consulting Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Telecom Consulting Market, by Network, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Telecom Consulting Market, by Service, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Telecom Consulting Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Telecom Consulting Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Telecom Consulting Market Dynamics

3.1. Telecom Consulting Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Telecom Consulting Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…continued

