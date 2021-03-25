Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Extraoral X-rays show teeth, but their main focus is the jaw and skull. These X-rays do not provide the detail found with intraoral X-rays and therefore are not used for detecting cavities or for identifying problems with individual teeth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Extraoral X-ray Imaging in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Extraoral X-ray Imaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Extraoral X-ray Imaging production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Panoramic

CBCT

The proportion of panoramic extraoral X-ray imaging in 2019 is about 70%

.

Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

The most of extraoral X-ray imaging is used for hospital, and the market share of that is about 53.34% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Envista Holdings

Dentsply Sirona

Vatech

Planmeca

Carestream Dental

Morita

Yoshida

Air Techniques

NewTom (Cefla)

Midmark

Asahi Roentgen

Acteon

Meyer

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Extraoral X-ray Imaging Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Extraoral X-ray Imaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Panoramic

4.1.3 CBCT

4.2 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Hospital

5.1.3 Dental Clinic

…continued

