Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Extraoral X-rays show teeth, but their main focus is the jaw and skull. These X-rays do not provide the detail found with intraoral X-rays and therefore are not used for detecting cavities or for identifying problems with individual teeth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Extraoral X-ray Imaging in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Extraoral X-ray Imaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Extraoral X-ray Imaging production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Panoramic
CBCT
The proportion of panoramic extraoral X-ray imaging in 2019 is about 70%.
Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospital
Dental Clinic
The most of extraoral X-ray imaging is used for hospital, and the market share of that is about 53.34% in 2019.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)
Total Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Envista Holdings
Dentsply Sirona
Vatech
Planmeca
Carestream Dental
Morita
Yoshida
Air Techniques
NewTom (Cefla)
Midmark
Asahi Roentgen
Acteon
Meyer
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extraoral X-ray Imaging Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Extraoral X-ray Imaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extraoral X-ray Imaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Panoramic
4.1.3 CBCT
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Hospital
5.1.3 Dental Clinic
5.2 By Application – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Vietnam Extraoral X-ray Imaging Sales & Forecasts
