Mail Order Pharmacy Market Driven By PillPack, WellDyne, Canada Drugs Online, Optumrx , Zur Rose Group AG, Walgreens

Mail-order pharmacy operates over the internet and sends orders through e-mail, shipping companies, or online pharmacy web portal. Mail order pharmacy delivers medication at doorstep. These are cheaper and more convenient than a local pharmacy. The adoption of mail order pharmacy services has grown at unprecedent rate in last few years owing to the increasing adoption of online services in healthcare sector. Additionally, aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and non-adherence to prescribed medications are further emphasizing on the adoption of mail order pharmacy worldwide. Moreover, increasing investment in mail order pharmacy start-ups is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, less adoption in low- and -middle income economies due to less penetration of e-commerce is restricting the market growth.

The mail order pharmacy market was valued at US$ 48,977 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 166,384.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Canada Drugs Online, WellDyne, Walgreens co., eDrugstore.com, Zur Rose Group AG., CHI Health, Optumrx Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health, and PillPack

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Mail Order Pharmacy Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

As North America has been witnessing growing number of COVID-19 cases since the viral outbreak, the healthcare professionals realized that the development of electronic prescriptions using technological platforms is essential to mitigate this unprecedented crisis. Hence, a greater number of patients as well as healthcare professionals have shifted their focus to mail or courier to get their prescription drugs during lockdown. This shift in consumer behavior is expected to continue even after the cessation of pandemic. Therefore, pandemic situation has positively impacted the mail order pharmacy market in North America.

Based on drug type, the mail order pharmacy market is segmented into prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs. The nonprescription drugs segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. However, the prescription drugs segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market for non-prescription drugs is attributed to rising demand for over the counter (OTC) drugs such as cough and cold medications, analgesics, and gastrointestinal products.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Mail Order Pharmacy. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Mail Order Pharmacy, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Mail Order Pharmacy.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Mail Order Pharmacy for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

