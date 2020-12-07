Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2020 to 2027

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 35 tables and 55 figures, this 187-page research report on “Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, base year estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 to 2027.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nuclear Medicine Imaging business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Nuclear Medicine Imaging market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

GE Healthcare, Curium, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Nordion, Novartis, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bayer, Cardinal Health, Siemens Healthineers, and Bracco Imaging SPA, among others.

Overview of the Nuclear Medicine Imaging report:

The latest report titled, Nuclear Medicine Imaging uncovers the value at which the Nuclear Medicine Imaging industry is projected to grow during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. The prime objective of this study is to offer a detailed assessment of the Nuclear Medicine Imaging business based on type, sector as well as geography. The researchers analysing different elements associated with the business further offer extensive data regarding various factors such as opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges influencing the growth rate of the Nuclear Medicine Imaging industry.

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Industry Trends – Rising occurrences of cancer

The global nuclear medicine imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the nuclear medicine imaging market is primarily owing to the increasing prevalence of target diseases. Cancer has a significant impact on the society in the U.S. and across the globe. It has been estimated that 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. and 609,640 people suffered death from the disease. The number of new incidences of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women annually and the number of cancer-related morbidity is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women annually. Moreover, it has been estimated that in 2017, 15,270 children and adolescents in the age range of 0-19 years were diagnosed with cancer out of which 1,790 suffered death owing to the disease. In the year 2017, an estimated USD 147.30 billion was spent on cancer care in the U.S. There is an increasing demand for detecting subclinical disease that require the development of imaging procedures that can precisely locate diseased tissue whereby it can be treated with a minimally invasive and image-guided method. The molecular imaging, which is a type of medical imaging that offers detailed pictures of happenings inside the body at the molecular and cellular level, is one of the most lucrative areas in the field of imaging technology. Nuclear medicine imaging finds application in the field of molecular targeting, which in turn, is likely to propel the market growth in the future. Further key findings from the report suggest: By type, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. A SPECT imaging offers complementary functional and anatomic image data to improve the depth of information as well as it is widely available and less expensive than PET.

By application, oncology dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to experience a growth rate of 4.1% in the period 2019-2027.

By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.2% in the forecast period. The factors, including well-resourced diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

North America dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to observe a growth rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is owing to rapid technological advancements, such as the growing incidence of target diseases, development of molecular imaging, and the launch of new radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, among others.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Curium, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Nordion, Novartis, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bayer, Cardinal Health, Siemens Healthineers, and Bracco Imaging SPA, among others. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global nuclear medicine imaging market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region: Type Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027) Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027) Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Thyroid

Others End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027) Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Market Scope:

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Nuclear Medicine Imaging market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market To Reach USD 5.13 Billion By 2027

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Nuclear Medicine Imaging market for the forecast period 2020 -2027 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Nuclear Medicine Imaging Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Nuclear Medicine Imaging market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027?

