Global Laboratory Plastic Wares Market in France Market in By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Plastic Wares in France, including the following market information:

France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

France Laboratory Plastic Wares Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market 2019 (%)

The global Laboratory Plastic Wares market was valued at 14610 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 21410 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Laboratory Plastic Wares manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Laboratory Plastic Wares production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Other

France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pipette (Dropper)

Petri Dish

Beaker

Bottle

Flask

Tube

Spot Plate

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Corning

Kartell

BRAND

VITLAB

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SPL life sciences

Sanplatec Corporation

DWK Life Sciences Company

Cixi City Pulai Plastics

Biologix Group

WATSON Bio Lab

VWR

Sorfa

Nest

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Laboratory Plastic Wares Overall Market Size

2.1 France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laboratory Plastic Wares Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Laboratory Plastic Wares Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Laboratory Plastic Wares Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Plastic Wares Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Plastic Wares Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polystyrene (PS)

4.1.3 Polypropylene (PP)

4.1.4 Polyethylene (PE)

4.1.5 Other

4.2 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pipette (Dropper)

5.1.3 Petri Dish

5.1.4 Beaker

5.1.5 Bottle

5.1.6 Flask

5.1.7 Tube

5.1.8 Spot Plate

5.1.9 Other

5.2 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Laboratory Plastic Wares Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….continued

