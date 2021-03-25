Global Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market in Thailand By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Industrial ventilation equipment is the mechanical system hat brings in “fresh” outdoor air and removes the “contaminated” indoor air. In a workplace, ventilation is used to control exposure to airborne contaminants. It is commonly used to remove contaminants such as fumes, dusts, and vapours, in order to provide a healthy and safe working environment. Ventilation can be accomplished by natural means (e.g., opening a window) or mechanical means (e.g., fans or blowers). This report only covers fans or blowers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Ventilation Equipment in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Industrial Ventilation Equipment market was valued at 7460.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8635.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Ventilation Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Industrial Ventilation Equipment production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centrifugal Fans

Axial Fans

Others

Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Building Applications

Chemical

General Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Greenheck

Ebm-Papst

Systemair

Twin City Fan

Air Systems Components

FläktGroup

Soler & Palau

Johnson Controls

Loren Cook

Howden

Zhejiang Shangfeng

Acme Fans

Yilida

New York Blower

Nortek Air Solutions

Polypipe Ventilation

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsui Miike Machinery

Hitachi

Delta Electronics

Nanfang Ventilator

Cofimco

Cincinnati Fan

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Ventilation Equipment Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Industrial Ventilation Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Ventilation Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Centrifugal Fans

4.1.3 Axial Fans

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Building Applications

5.1.3 Chemical

5.1.4 General Manufacturing

5.1.5 Metals & Mining

5.1.6 Oil & Gas

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Industrial Ventilation Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Greenheck

6.1.1 Greenheck Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Greenheck Business Overview

6.1.3 Greenheck Industrial Ventilation Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Greenheck Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Greenheck Key News

6.2 Ebm-Papst

6.2.1 Ebm-Papst Corporate Summary

….continued

