Global Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market in Southeast Asia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Heat shrink terminal is used for insulation, sealing and protection of joints from external abuse, scratches, moisture, salt and other hazardous elements. In order to shrink down the insulation after compressing the heat shrink connectors to electrical wire system, heat guns are used. Once, the heat shrink sleeve is heated and shrunk down onto the cable, it helps in increasing the mechanical strength of the terminal as well as resistance to corrosion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market 2019 (%)

The global Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices market was valued at 304 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 365.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heat Shrink Ring Terminals

Heat Shrink Fork Terminals

Heat Shrink Butt Splices

Heat Shrink Disconnect Terminals

Others

Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive Application

Marine Application

Industrial Application

Appliances

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Molex

TE Connectivity

3M

Panduit

ABB (T&B)

Fuji Terminal

Shawcor (DSG-Canusa)

K.S. TERMINALS

Nichifu

Hubbell (Burndy)

NSPA (National Standard Parts Associates)

Hillsdale Terminal

FTZ Industries

Jeesoon Terminals

UTA Auto Industrial

Yun Lin Electronic

Maikasen

EasyJoint Electric

AIRIC

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Players in Southeast Asia

3.6.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Companies

3.6.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Heat Shrink Ring Terminals

4.1.3 Heat Shrink Fork Terminals

4.1.4 Heat Shrink Butt Splices

4.1.5 Heat Shrink Disconnect Terminals

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive Application

5.1.3 Marine Application

5.1.4 Industrial Application

5.1.5 Appliances

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Molex

6.1.1 Molex Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Molex Business Overview

6.1.3 Molex Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Molex Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Molex Key News

6.2 TE Connectivity

6.2.1 TE Connectivity Corporate Summary

6.2.2 TE Connectivity Business Overview

6.2.3 TE Connectivity Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 TE Connectivity Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 TE Connectivity Key News

6.3 3M

6.3.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.3.2 3M Business Overview

6.3.3 3M Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 3M Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 3M Key News

6.4 Panduit

6.4.1 Panduit Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Panduit Business Overview

6.4.3 Panduit Heat Shrink Terminals and Splices Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Panduit Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

….continued

