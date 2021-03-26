Global Hard Magnetic Materials Market in BRAZIL Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Direct Selling in Vietnam provides automatic labeling and application of a label to a box or a product usually on a conveyor system. They are time stamped, serialized, or require a variation in every label that is applied to the product or shipping box. Any of these scenarios is easily resolved with automatic printing and application of the label.

This report contains market size and forecasts ofHard Magnetic Materials in China, including the following market information:

ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market 2019 (%)

The globalHard Magnetic Materials market was valued at 525.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 608.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While theHard Magnetic Materials market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed theHard Magnetic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact onHard Magnetic Materials production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Print and Apply Labeling

Labeling

ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharma

Electronics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

TotalHard Magnetic Materials Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

TotalHard Magnetic Materials Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Markem-Imaje

Videojet

Avery Dennison

Arca Etichette

Domino

Weber Packaging Solutions

Cotao

Khs

Quadrel Labeling Systems

Apacks

Etipack

ALTECH

Label Aire

XRH

Espera-Werke

Multivac

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1Hard Magnetic Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 TopHard Magnetic Materials Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5Hard Magnetic Materials Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China ManufacturersHard Magnetic Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3Hard Magnetic Materials Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1Hard Magnetic Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3Hard Magnetic Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Print and Apply Labeling

4.1.3 Labeling

4.2 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food and Beverage

5.1.3 Pharma

5.1.4 Electronics

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Markem-Imaje

6.1.1 Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Markem-Imaje Business Overview

6.1.3 Markem-ImajeHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Markem-Imaje Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Markem-Imaje Key News

6.2 Videojet

6.2.1 Videojet Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Videojet Business Overview

6.2.3 VideojetHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Videojet Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Videojet Key News

6.3 Avery Dennison

6.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

6.3.3 Avery DennisonHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Avery Dennison Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Avery Dennison Key News

6.4 Arca Etichette

6.4.1 Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Arca Etichette Business Overview

6.4.3 Arca EtichetteHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Arca Etichette Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Arca Etichette Key News

6.5 Domino

6.5.1 Domino Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Domino Business Overview

6.5.3 DominoHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Domino Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Domino Key News

6.6 Weber Packaging Solutions

6.6.1 Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Weber Packaging Solutions Business Overview

6.6.3 Weber Packaging SolutionsHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Weber Packaging Solutions Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Weber Packaging Solutions Key News

6.7 Cotao

6.6.1 Cotao Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Cotao Business Overview

6.6.3 CotaoHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Cotao Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Cotao Key News

6.8 Khs

6.8.1 Khs Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Khs Business Overview

6.8.3 KhsHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Khs Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Khs Key News

6.9 Quadrel Labeling Systems

6.9.1 Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Quadrel Labeling Systems Business Overview

6.9.3 Quadrel Labeling SystemsHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Quadrel Labeling Systems Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Quadrel Labeling Systems Key News

6.10 Apacks

6.10.1 Apacks Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Apacks Business Overview

6.10.3 ApacksHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Apacks Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Apacks Key News

6.11 Etipack

6.11.1 Etipack Corporate Summary

6.11.2 EtipackHard Magnetic Materials Business Overview

6.11.3 EtipackHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Etipack Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Etipack Key News

6.12 ALTECH

6.12.1 ALTECH Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ALTECHHard Magnetic Materials Business Overview

6.12.3 ALTECHHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ALTECH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ALTECH Key News

6.13 Label Aire

6.13.1 Label Aire Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Label AireHard Magnetic Materials Business Overview

6.13.3 Label AireHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Label Aire Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Label Aire Key News

6.14 XRH

6.14.1 XRH Corporate Summary

6.14.2 XRHHard Magnetic Materials Business Overview

6.14.3 XRHHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 XRH Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 XRH Key News

6.15 Espera-Werke

6.15.1 Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Espera-WerkeHard Magnetic Materials Business Overview

6.15.3 Espera-WerkeHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Espera-Werke Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Espera-Werke Key News

6.16 Multivac

6.16.1 Multivac Corporate Summary

6.16.2 MultivacHard Magnetic Materials Business Overview

6.16.3 MultivacHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Multivac Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Multivac Key News

6.17 Pharmapack Asia

6.17.1 Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Pharmapack AsiaHard Magnetic Materials Business Overview

6.17.3 Pharmapack AsiaHard Magnetic Materials Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Pharmapack Asia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Pharmapack Asia Key News

7Hard Magnetic Materials Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1Hard Magnetic Materials Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key LocalHard Magnetic Materials Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key LocalHard Magnetic Materials Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key LocalHard Magnetic Materials Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key LocalHard Magnetic Materials Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion ofHard Magnetic Materials Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3Hard Magnetic Materials Export and Import in China

7.3.1 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Export Market

7.3.2 ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact onHard Magnetic Materials Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2Hard Magnetic Materials Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players ofHard Magnetic Materials in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key ManufacturersHard Magnetic Materials Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China ManufacturersHard Magnetic Materials Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1Hard Magnetic Materials Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3Hard Magnetic Materials Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type –Hard Magnetic Materials Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type –Hard Magnetic Materials Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type –Hard Magnetic Materials Sales in China (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type –Hard Magnetic Materials Sales in China (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application –Hard Magnetic Materials Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application –Hard Magnetic Materials Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application –Hard Magnetic Materials Sales in China, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application –Hard Magnetic Materials Sales in China, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Markem-Imaje Corporate Summary

Table 20. Markem-ImajeHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 21. Markem-ImajeHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Videojet Corporate Summary

Table 23. VideojetHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 24. VideojetHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Avery Dennison Corporate Summary

Table 26. Avery DennisonHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 27. Avery DennisonHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Arca Etichette Corporate Summary

Table 29. Arca EtichetteHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 30. Arca EtichetteHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Domino Corporate Summary

Table 32. DominoHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 33. DominoHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Weber Packaging Solutions Corporate Summary

Table 35. Weber Packaging SolutionsHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 36. Weber Packaging SolutionsHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Cotao Corporate Summary

Table 38. CotaoHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 39. CotaoHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Khs Corporate Summary

Table 41. KhsHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 42. KhsHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Quadrel Labeling Systems Corporate Summary

Table 44. Quadrel Labeling SystemsHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 45. Quadrel Labeling SystemsHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Apacks Corporate Summary

Table 47. ApacksHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 48. ApacksHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Etipack Corporate Summary

Table 50. EtipackHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 51. EtipackHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. ALTECH Corporate Summary

Table 53. ALTECHHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 54. ALTECHHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Label Aire Corporate Summary

Table 56. Label AireHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 57. Label AireHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. XRH Corporate Summary

Table 59. XRHHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 60. XRHHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Espera-Werke Corporate Summary

Table 62. Espera-WerkeHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 63. Espera-WerkeHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Multivac Corporate Summary

Table 65. MultivacHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 66. MultivacHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Pharmapack Asia Corporate Summary

Table 68. Pharmapack AsiaHard Magnetic Materials Product Offerings

Table 69. Pharmapack AsiaHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70.Hard Magnetic Materials Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 71.Hard Magnetic Materials Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 72. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 73.Hard Magnetic Materials Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in China, 2015-2020

Table 74. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 75. The Percentage ofHard Magnetic Materials Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 76. The Percentage ofHard Magnetic Materials Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

Table 77. DangeguojiaHard Magnetic Materials Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 78. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 79.Hard Magnetic Materials Downstream Clients in China

Table 80.Hard Magnetic Materials Distributors and Sales Agents in China

List of Figures

Figure 1.Hard Magnetic Materials Segment by Type

Figure 2.Hard Magnetic Materials Segment by Application

Figure 3. DangeguojiaHard Magnetic Materials Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5.Hard Magnetic Materials Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7.Hard Magnetic Materials Sales in China: 2015-2026 (Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share byHard Magnetic Materials Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application –Hard Magnetic Materials Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Production Capacity (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Actual Output (Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of ChinaHard Magnetic Materials, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for ChinaHard Magnetic Materials Market in 2020

Figure 23.Hard Magnetic Materials Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24.Hard Magnetic Materials Market Drivers in China

Figure 25.Hard Magnetic Materials Market Restraints in China

…….Continued

